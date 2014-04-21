San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Nick Hundley’s days as a Padres catcher appeared numbered.

Hundley, 30, has been the Padres’ primary catcher in four of the last five seasons and is in the third year of a $9 million contract.

But with Yasmani Grandal getting closer to catching back-to-back games following ACL surgery last August and Rene Rivera becoming the favorite target for staff leaders Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross, Hundley is seeing less time behind the plate.

Sunday was only Hundley’s fourth start in 19 games and the Padres are said to be shopping him to other teams.

But Hundley went 2-for-4 with a home run in the 4-3 loss to the Giants to raise his season average to .316. That is the second-highest average on a team that is hitting .233 as a unit.

Might the Padres be better served to have Hundley in the lineup at a position other than catcher?

“He might be able to play left,” said Padres manager Bud Black. With Carlos Quentin sidelined since the start of the season with a bone bruise in his left knee, that might be something to consider.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-1, 1.27 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-0, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Erlin has limited opponents to a .206 batting average (.13-for-63) through his first four starts. He didn’t allow a hit (or a walk) to the last 14 hitters he faced Sunday after giving up three hits and three walks to the first 10 Giants he faced while falling in a 4-0 hole. Over his last six outings, rival hitters have batted .175 against Erlin.

--CF Cameron Maybin could rejoin the Padres during their 10-game road trip that starts Monday in Milwaukee. Maybin, who suffered a ruptured left biceps in the Padres’ third exhibition game, is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson, where he is 5-for-26 in seven games.

--SS Everth Cabrera was 2-for-4 Sunday for his eighth multi-hit game of the season. Cabrera has hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games (18-for-41) with six doubles and a triple.

--C Nick Hundley was 2-for-4 with a home run against the Giants on Sunday. Since the start of the 2013 season, six of Hundley’s 14 homers have come against the Giants. A dozen of his 47 career homers have come against the Giants and his career ratio of one homer every 9.4 at-bats against the Giants is the best ratio for any active player against the Giants. Hundley is 51-for-182 in his career against San Francisco -- .280 with 12 homers and 26 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I lacked first-pitch strikes in the first and second (innings). Early, the curve was a little up and a little down. Later I got a feel for it.” -- LHP Robbie Erlin, who didn’t allow a hit (or a walk) to the last 14 hitters he faced Sunday after giving up three hits and three walks to the first 10 Giants he faced.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. Quentin could start running on the field the week of April 21. “He is getting closer to full baseball activities,” said manager Bud Black. He’s scheduled to travel to Arizona to continue rehab the week of April 21.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on April 11. He could rejoin the Padres during their 10-game road trip that starts April 21 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was not seeing improvement in mid-April, so he’s scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews April 22.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April. He’s scheduled to throw in extended Spring Training game April 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

