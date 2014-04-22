San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Center fielder Cameron Maybin went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Monday in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso and could rejoin the Padres during a 10-game road trip that started Monday in Milwaukee.

“There is a chance,” said manager Bud Black, whose Padres fell to the Brewers 4-3 Monday.

Maybin ruptured his left biceps tendon March 2 making a diving catch during a Cactus League game. After reviewing an MRI, he and the team decided to rehab the injury instead of undergoing surgery, which would have required a much longer recovery period.

He joined El Paso on April 11 and has gone .167 (5-for-30) in eight games since, but Black feels that Maybin has shown enough improvement to get back in the conversation.

“I think there is a component that Cam has played enough games where he should be feeling comfortable,” Black said. “The last couple days in Triple-A, he has shown it, so that does lead me to believe he is getting closer to San Diego.”

Under the collective bargaining agreement, players can spend up to 20 days in the minor leagues while rehabbing an injury.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 1.46 ERA) vs. Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 1-3, 4.13)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Quentin will report to the Padres’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., this week to continue rehabbing a bone bruise in his left knee. Quentin has not played this season because of the injury and was limited to just 11 Cactus League appearances. He was originally expected to report to Surprise on Monday, but will instead arrive later in the week in the hopes of beginning a rehab assignment.

--RHP Billy Buckner signed a minor league contract with the Padres Monday and will join San Diego’s short-season Class A affiliate, Eugene, at extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz. Buckner, 30, has spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues and has a career ERA of 6.07.

--RHP Anthony Carter’s contract was sold to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan Monday. Carter was signed as a minor league free agent during the offseason, but after allowing seven earned runs in five innings to start spring training, the 28-year-old was reassigned to minor league camp and opened the season at Triple-A El Paso, where he appeared in three games and allowed two runs on five hits. Carter hadn’t appeared in a game since April 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have a good-hitting team over there. I didn’t execute well with my sinker tonight; I was up with it quite a bit tonight. I feel like I beat myself tonight.” -- RHP Andrew Cashner, who allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in his six-inning effort in the 4-3 loss to the Brewers Monday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. Quentin could start running on the field the week of April 21. “He is getting closer to full baseball activities,” said manager Bud Black. He was originally expected to report to Surprise, Ariz., on April 21, but will instead arrive later in the week in the hopes of beginning a rehab assignment.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on April 11. He played in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso on April 21, but he could rejoin the Padres during a 10-game road trip that started April 21 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was not seeing improvement in mid-April, so he’s scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews April 23.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April. He’s scheduled to throw in extended Spring Training game April 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

