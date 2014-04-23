San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Vincent saw his streak of consecutive batters retired come to an end Tuesday.

Taking over in the seventh inning for right-hander Ian Kennedy, Vincent struck out Brewers shortstop Jean Segura to extend the streak to 20 before giving up a single to pinch-hitter Lyle Overbay.

Vincent, though, pitched out of the inning and has now thrown 7 2/3 innings without allowing a run, dating back to April 4.

He hasn’t allowed a run in 10 of 11 games this season and has allowed only one hit -- to Overbay on Tuesday -- to left-handers this season (1-for-8) while holding righties to a .125 average this season.

His 1.87 ERA entering play Tuesday ranked fourth among all MLB relievers with at least of 80 innings of work since the 2013 season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-1, 2.67) vs. Padres (RHP Tyson Ross (2-2, 2.13)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Vincent saw his streak of consecutive batters retired come to an end Tuesday. Taking over in the seventh inning for right-hander Ian Kennedy, Vincent struck out Brewers SS Jean Segura to extend the streak to 20 before giving up a single to pinch-hitter Lyle Overbay. Vincent, though, pitched out of the inning and has now thrown 7 2/3 innings without allowing a run, dating back to April 4.

--OF Chris Denorfia set a career high with three hits Tuesday in the Padres’ 2-1, 12-inning victory at Milwaukee. Denorfia is batting .333 on the season and is second on the team with 19 hits and 29 total bases.

--RHP Houston Street worked a perfect 12th inning Tuesday to record his seventh save in as many opportunities this season. Street has held opponents scoreless in six of his seven appearances this season -- allowing only a solo home run to the Giants’ Brandon Belt last Friday -- and has held hitters to a .148 batting average this season.

--RHP Donn Roach worked two scoreless innings Tuesday and earned his first career major league victory. After allowing three earned runs over 3 1/3 innings of work in his first two appearances, Roach kept opponents off the board his last two times out, a span of three innings, with two strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s kind of a heart breaker if you lose that one. The way things have been going for us, that was a game we needed to win. Fortunately, I was able to put a good swing on the ball and hit it out.” -- Padres 3B Chase Headley, who hit the game winning home run in a 12-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. He was originally expected to report to Surprise, Ariz., on April 21, but will instead arrive later in the week in the hopes of beginning a rehab assignment.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on April 11. He played in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso on April 21, but he could rejoin the Padres during a 10-game road trip that started April 21 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was not seeing improvement in mid-April, so he’s scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews on April 23.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April. He’s scheduled to throw in extended Spring Training game April 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

===