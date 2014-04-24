San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Padres had high hopes for Josh Johnson but the veteran right-hander will not throw a single pitch for San Diego this season.

Johnson, 30, will undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery Thursday in Pensacola, Fla., after it was determined he had torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm.

“It’s a big loss,” Padres assistant general manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday before the Padres faced the Brewers in Milwaukee. “He unfortunately never got off the ground, other than a few spring training starts. We all feel badly for JJ.”

Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million contract with San Diego last November. He experienced soreness in his right forearm after a March 18 Cactus League start but after being shut down for a few weeks, suffered further setbacks when he began rehabbing the injury and ultimately received a cortisone shot on April 2.

When Johnson saw no further improvement, he sought a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who determined the operation -- the second of Johnson’s career -- would be necessary.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 1-2, 4.35) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmerman, 1-1, 3.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Johnson will undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery Thursday and miss the rest of the 2014 season. After signing a one-year, $8 million deal with San Diego in November, Johnson got off to a good start in spring training but felt discomfort in his pitching arm and was shut down for several weeks before receiving a cortisone shot April 2. When there was no improvement, Johnson was evaluated by Dr. James Andrews, who determined Johnson had torn his ulnar collateral ligament and would require surgery. Johnson underwent the same procedure in 2007.

--OF Daniel Robertson was traded to the Texas Rangers Wednesday for cash considerations. Robertson spent the last two years at Triple-A El Paso, where he hit .295 with six home runs and stole 41 bases. He was batting .364 this season but lost in a crop of seven outfielders there, including rehabbing center fielder Cameron Maybin. Robertson was a non-roster invitee to the Padres’ spring camp but was sent to minor league camp on March 9.

--LHP Alex Torres threw a season-high two scoreless innings Wednesday in the Padres’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Torres has not allowed a run in his last 6 2/3 innings of work and has held batters to a .200 (6-for-30) average in 10 appearances this season.

--OF Chris Denorfia went 1-for-4 Wednesday in the Padres’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee and is 5-for-12 at the plate through the first three games of San Diego’s ten-game road trip. Denorfia came into the game batting .418 with two doubles and a home run when facing a two-strike count this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t gotten the big hit enough times to really change the momentum of the game. We got to get some hits to build confidence and they are not coming at a rate where guys are going to build their confidence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow April 24 and will miss the remainder of the 2014 season.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. He was originally expected to report to Surprise, Ariz., on April 21, but will instead arrive later in the week in the hopes of beginning a rehab assignment.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on April 11. He played in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso on April 21, but he could rejoin the Padres during a 10-game road trip that started April 21 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April. He’s scheduled to throw in extended Spring Training game April 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

=