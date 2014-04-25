San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- San Diego pitcher Eric Stults, who pitched 5 1/3 innings as a starter Thursday against the Nationals, was long gone by the time his team won 4-3 in 12 innings in Washington.

But the lefty was still nervous when he watched fellow pitcher Andrew Cashner play left field briefly in the 11th inning. “I was a little nervous. You know the ball is going to find him. Fortunately it didn‘t,” Stults said.

Bud Black, the San Diego manager, had to get creative after starting left fielder Seth Smith (groin) and starting third baseman Chase Headley (calf) departed the game with injuries.

“It was huge for our team, especially for the travel the team had last night (from Milwaukee),” Stults said.

Stults said, with a smile, he is available to play the field if called on. “I am also available. I will play anywhere. I played shortstop in high school,” he said.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-2, 4.15 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-2, 5.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults got the start on Thursday for the Padres in the first of a four-game series. “He is crafty,” said Bud Black, the San Diego manager. “On any given night, Stults can do many different things with the baseball, which is great.” Stults went 5 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits but just two runs against Washington.

--LHP Alex Torres earned praise after he threw two hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Wednesday in Milwaukee. He lowered his ERA to 1.00. “Hopefully Alex is in 65 to 75 games for us,” said manager Bud Black, “and results are like that. That was a good one last night.” Torres got two outs against Washington in the 11th and got his first win, while lowering his ERA to 0.93.

--3B Chase Headley left the game after two innings Thursday due to a calf injury. Manager Bud Black said the injury may mean a trip to the DL.

--OF Xavier Nady came up big against his former team on Thursday. An outfielder for the Nationals in 2012, he had a two-out single up the middle against reliever Craig Stammen in the top of the 12th as San Diego won 4-3. He entered the game with four hits this year, three for homers, and is now hitting .192.

--OF Seth Smith left the Thursday game with a right groin strain. Manager Bud Black hopes that he will be okay in a few days. Smith was 1-for-3 and drove in a run and is hitting .277.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a battle. It was huge for our team. Our bullpen did a great job. It was great to get the W.” -- San Diego LHP Eric Stults, who allowed 10 hits but just two runs in 5 1/3 innings of Thursday’s wild 4-3 12-inning win over the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Seth Smith (right groin strain) left the April 24 game. Manager Bud Black hopes he will be okay in a few days.

--3B Chase Headley (calf strain) left the April 24 game in the second inning, according to manager Bud Black. The manager feels the injury will mean a trip to the DL for Headley.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow April 24 and will miss the remainder of the 2014 season.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. He was originally expected to report to Surprise, Ariz., on April 21, but will instead arrive later in the week in the hopes of beginning a rehab assignment.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on April 11. He played in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso on April 21, but he could rejoin the Padres during a 10-game road trip that started April 21 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April. He’s scheduled to throw in extended Spring Training game April 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

