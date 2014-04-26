San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- San Diego is in the midst of a road trip that will cover 5,249 miles from Milwaukee to Washington to San Francisco.

It is the third-longest trip of the season, and one of three more than 5,000 miles before July.

On top of that the Padres had to go 12 innings before beating the Nationals 4-3 in the first game of the series on Thursday, just hours after San Diego got into the nation’s capital after a Wednesday game against the Brewers.

So manager Bud Black wasn’t looking for excuses after Friday’s game, in which the Padres allowed 17 hits in an 11-1 loss to the Nationals.

“Players are conditioned for that type of thing,” he said of the current road trip.

The Padres called up two players from the minors on Friday and both of them made their big league debut against Washington.

Infielder Jace Peterson collected his first big league hit while pitcher Kevin Quackenbush gave up two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. Donn Roach also pitched out of the pen after starter Robbie Erlin gave up 13 hits and eight runs.

“Tonight was a function of three rookie pitchers not commanding the fastball,” Black said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-2, 2.10 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained right calf after he came out of the Thursday game in Washington. The Padres are one of weakest hitting teams in the National League and losing a regular such as Headley is not good news for manager Bud Black.

--RHP Andrew Cashner will make the start on Saturday against the Nationals. He is 2-2 with an ERA of 2.10 this season for the Padres.

--INF/OF Tommy Medica was sent to Triple-A El Paso before the Friday game. He hit .143 in 28 at bats and was used as a reserve in the San Diego 4-3 12-inning win on Thursday.

--OF Seth Smith was not in the starting lineup Friday after he came out of Thursday’s game with a groin injury. Manager Bud Black said after Thursday’s game that Smith hopefully will not have to make a trip to the DL. Smith did not play Friday.

--INF Jace Peterson was called up from Double-A San Antonio for his first big league stint. He was drafted in 2010 out of McNeese State. He was hitting .311 for San Antonio and spent most of his time at short, though he had also played second and third. He got a hit in his first MLB at-bat Friday.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was called up from Triple-A El Paso for his first big league stint. He had an ERA of 1.80 in nine games for El Paso and he made his big league debut Friday, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got his feet wet.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, on RHP Kevin Quackenbush, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso and made his big league debut Friday, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Seth Smith (right groin strain) left the April 24 game and missed the April 25 game. Manager Bud Black hopes he will be okay in a few days.

--3B Chase Headley (calf strain) left the April 24 game in the second inning and was added to the disabled list April 25.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow April 24 and will miss the remainder of the 2014 season.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. He was originally expected to report to Surprise, Ariz., on April 21, but will instead arrive later in the week in the hopes of beginning a rehab assignment.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on April 11. He played in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso on April 21, but he could rejoin the Padres during a 10-game road trip that started April 21 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April. He’s scheduled to throw in extended Spring Training game April 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Jace Peterson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

=