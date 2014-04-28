San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- San Diego managed to gain a split of a four-game series with Washington during one of its longest trips of the season.

There was more good news Sunday as Cameron Maybin came off the disabled list and made his first appearance of the year for the Padres in a 4-2 win.

Maybin started in center and batted seventh for the Padres, who already lost third baseman Chase Headley and outfielder Seth Smith to injuries in the series.

“It was good to see Cam back in there,” said manager Bud Black. “He was ready to compete. He did a nice job all around. He had some good at-bats.”

Maybin was 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

Maybin began the year on the DL after he ruptured his left biceps tendon in spring training. He hit .253 in 10 rehab games with Triple-A El Paso and was in the starting lineup in center field for the Padres on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-3, 3.16 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 2-2, 3.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy got the start on Sunday against the Nationals. He gave up a run in the first but then settled down and threw a very strong game, as he did not allow a hit again until the seventh. Kennedy allowed three hits and one run in seven innings and got the win. “He was really good today,” said Nationals LF Nate McLouth.

--RHP Tyson Ross will make the start on Monday on the road against the Giants, following a cross-country trip from Washington. He is 2-3 with an ERA of 3.16.

--OF Seth Smith did not play Sunday after he came out of Thursday’s game with a groin injury. Manager Bud Black said after Thursday’s game that Smith hopefully will not have to make a trip to the DL. Smith did not play Friday or Saturday as well.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was sent back to Triple-A El Paso after his first big league stint. He had an ERA of 1.80 in nine games for El Paso and he made his big league debut Friday, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

--OF Cameron Maybin came off the 15-day DL as RHP Kevin Quackenbush was sent back to Triple-A El Paso. Maybin began the year on the DL after he ruptured his left biceps tendon in spring training. He hit .253 in 10 rehab games with El Paso and was in the starting lineup in center field for the Padres on Sunday. He was 2-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is a big (series) split, it really is. We don’t quit. We don’t give up. At the end of the day we have to get wins. Today was a huge win for us.” -- San Diego closer Huston Street, who picked up his ninth save in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Washington.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on April 11. He played in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso on April 21. He came off the disabled list on April 27.

--OF Seth Smith (right groin strain) left the April 24 game and missed three consecutive games April 25-27. He did swing in the batting cage April 26. Manager Bud Black hopes he will be okay in a few days.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. He’s scheduled to do full baseball drills at Spring Training complex April 28.

--3B Chase Headley (calf strain) left the April 24 game in the second inning and was added to the disabled list April 25.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow April 24 and will miss the remainder of the 2014 season.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April. He threw 41 pitches in extended Spring Training game April 22.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Jace Peterson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin (

RF Chris Denorfia

CF Will Venable

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

