San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Another day, another piece of good news on the San Diego Padres’ injury front.

On the same day when second baseman Jedd Gyorko returned from paternity leave and outfielder Seth Smith was deemed healthy enough to play in the field, manager Bud Black said corner outfielder Carlos Quentin will join the team for the first time since spring training when the Padres begin a 10-game homestand Friday night.

Quentin, who stayed behind in Arizona to deal with a painful left knee bruise, is not ready to make his big-league season debut yet. However, Black indicated if Quentin looks and feels healthy Friday, he could be sent on a minor league rehab stint (probably to nearby Class A Lake Elsinore) as early as this weekend.

Black couldn’t give a timetable, but he would not rule out getting one of the team’s most potent bats back in his lineup before the end of the homestand.

Getting Quentin back to join a healthy Smith would give Black the type of outfield depth he envisioned in spring training but hasn’t had the luxury of employing yet this season.

Quentin hit 13 home runs in 82 games last season after averaging nearly 25 over the previous five seasons.

San Diego’s outfielders went a combined 1-for-11 Wednesday in the Padres’ 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-2, 7.77 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner is probably looking forward to the start of the Padres’ 10-game homestand more than anyone. Not only is the right-hander unbeaten at home this season (2-0 with an 0.81 ERA) but he has never lost to the team he will face Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 3-0 with a 3.81 ERA. Since the start of the 2013 season, Cashner has the third-best home ERA (1.70) among all major-leaguers.

--2B Jedd Gyorko wore a wide smile when he rejoined his teammates in the Padres’ clubhouse before Wednesday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants. The proud papa was away from the team for two days to attend the birth of twin boys Monday night. Gyorko’s return from the paternity list also brought smiles to his teammates, who sorely missed his bat in Tuesday’s 6-0 loss to Giants emergency starter Yusmeiro Petit. Gyorko was immediately thrust back into the heart of the order Wednesday, batting fifth, and he had one of San Diego’s five hits.

--1B Tommy Medica returned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday when he was optioned to make room on the active roster for the reinstatement of 2B Jedd Gyorko from the paternity list. Medica joined the Padres’ big club Monday and made the most of his brief opportunity, getting a hit and a walk and scoring twice in San Diego’s 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants in the series opener. He did not play Tuesday.

--OF Carlos Quentin is expected to join the Padres in San Diego on Friday night when the team returns from a 10-game trip to being a 10-game homestand. Quentin stayed behind in Arizona for extended spring training after suffering a deep left knee bruise in March. Padres manager Bud Black plans to meet with Quentin on Friday and make sure he feels up to starting an injury-rehab assignment as early as this weekend. The Padres hope to get one of their most potent bats back in the lineup by the end of the homestand.

--RHP Casey Kelly is ready to take the next step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Padres manager Bud Black said the organization is considering sending Kelly to Class A Lake Elsinore for a rehab stint early in May. The goal was to get Kelly back sometime late this season, but he is being fast-forwarded based on encouraging reports.

--LF Seth Smith returned to the starting lineup Wednesday and went 0-for-4. He left the April 24 game due to a right groin strain, and he didn’t play again until he appeared as a pinch hitter Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Disappointed. You’ve got to win ballgames.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, on his team’s 13-16 record at the start of May.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Seth Smith (right groin strain) left the April 24 game and did not play April 25-28. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 29, and he started April 30.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He might be start a rehab assignment in early May.

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He might start a rehab assignment in early May.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Jace Peterson

INF/OF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF Xavier Nady