San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-handed pitcher Casey Kelly and outfielder Carlos Quentin will both start their rehab assignments with Class A Lake Elsinore Saturday night and third baseman Chase Headley could make a rehab appearance early next week.

Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, is scheduled to throw four innings or 60 pitches for the Storm against Inland Empire in San Bernardino. He will make at least two starts for the Storm before advancing.

Kelly, 24, had been throwing simulated games on a regular schedule at the Padres extended spring training base in Peoria, Ariz.

Quentin has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with a bone bruise in his left knee. Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin will make “at least three or four starts for the Storm” before he could rejoin the Padres.

Even with a couple days in between rehab starts, Quentin might be on schedule to rejoin the Padres before the homestand that opened Friday night against Arizona ends on May 11. He will play in left as well as serve as the designated hitter for Lake Elsinore.

Headley, who is eligible to return from his strained calf injury on May 9, might be ready to start playing on a rehab assignment early next week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-5, 5.54 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-3, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne has officially signed a minor league contract with the Padres. Despaigne signed with the Padres last month pending a physical and receiving a visa for entry into the United States. The 27-year-old Despaigne is 6-foot tall and 196 pounds. He posted a 61-43 record with a 3.55 ERA over the past eight seasons with the Havana Industriales of Cuba’s Serie Nacional. Despaigne will spend at least two weeks at the Padres’ extended spring training camp in Arizona before likely reporting to Double-A San Antonio.

--RHP Andrew Cashner has pitched the opener of all three Padres homestands this season. He is 1-1 in the three games despite a 1.29 ERA. He faced the Dodgers on opening night then threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Detroit on April 11. In four starts at Petco Park this season, Cashner is 2-1 with a 1.27 ERA. He has allowed four runs on 18 hits and eight walks against 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings.

--1B Yonder Alonso singled with one out in the fifth Friday night for the Padres’ first hit. It was also Alonso’s first hit in 27 at-bats covering seven games. The 27 at-bats was the longest hitless streak of Alonso’s career.

--RHP Dale Thayer made his 13th straight scoreless relief appearance Friday night, although he allowed two hits in an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thayer’s ERA dropped to 0.60. Over the 13 straight scoreless appearances, Thayer has allowed 10 hits and three walks against 13 strikeouts in 12 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is not a cure all. You have to look at the players’ lifetime averages and envision they can do it again. I‘m seeing a number of guys pressing. There’s tension ... struggling.” -- Manager Bud Black, of the Padres’ offensive woes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He will start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore May 3. He is expected to work four innings or 60 pitches.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He will begin a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A El Paso.

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He might be ready to start playing on a rehab assignment the week of May 5.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Jace Peterson

INF/OF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF Xavier Nady

==