San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Backup catcher Rene Rivera had one of his best seasons ever last week.

Rivera, 30, now the regular catcher for San Diego Padres right-handed pitchers Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross, went 4-for-10 with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs from April 28-May 4. The seven RBIs are also his total for the season -- and they equal the highest single-season total of his career, set in 2013.

Rivera is up to No. 2 on the Padres’ catching depth chart behind Yasmani Gandal (who has yet to catch back-to-back games while still rehabbing from last August’s surgery to rebuild the ACL in his right knee) and ahead of Nick Hundley.

The Padres are talking to other teams about Hundley as Grandal gets closer to assuming his everyday duties behind the plate. However, several teams would rather discuss Rivera, who is considered one of the game’s best at working behind the plate.

What the Padres didn’t expect from Rivera was offense.

During San Diego’s 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Rivera had his first two-double game since April 15, 2006.

Also, all seven of his RBIs came when he was catching Ross last week -- which accounts for 33 percent of the 21 runs the Padres scored for Ross this season.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 1.50 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 1-3, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley (strained right calf) will start a short rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Monday. He is expected to be activated when eligible on Saturday.

--LHP Eric Stults will face Royals RHP Yordano Ventura on Monday night at Petco Park in what could be one of the stranger pitching matchups of the season. Yordano’s average fastball velocity of 96.7 mph is rated the highest in the major leagues. The rookie regularly hits triple digits. Stults, on the other hand, has gone down to 66.3 mph on his curveball, and he works with the lowest fastball velocity of anyone on the majors who has thrown 30 or more innings.

--RHP Tyson Ross was tagged with two unearned runs Sunday, raising the total of unearned runs charged against him to 15 since the start of the 2013 season. Ross’s career ERA of 1.90 over 80 1/3 innings at Petco Park is the third-lowest by any pitcher at Petco Park (minimum 50 innings) and the lowest ever by a qualifying pitcher who has made at least one start. In five appearances (four starts) against Arizona, Ross has a 1.80 ERA.

--LF Chris Denorfia went 1-for-4 Sunday while hitting in the leadoff slot for the first time this season. Denorfia has a lifetime average of .330 (59-for-179) against the Diamondbacks, the fifth-best average against Arizona by active players. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight starts against Arizona, and his 21 RBIs against the Diamondbacks are his highest total against any team.

--SS Everth Cabrera, the Padres’ regular leadoff hitter, is hitless in his last 18 at-bats and in a 3-for-32 slump. His average has dropped from .313 to .258 since April 25. He went 0-for-4 while batting second Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Arizona’s infield was really in close. (1B Yonder) Alonso makes contact. With the third baseman off the bag and a left-hander pitching, I thought I could take a quicker jump and still get back if Alonso missed the ball. But if he had hit a line drive, I was going to get doubled off.” -- CF Cameron Maybin, who scored the game-ending run on Alonso’s ninth-inning roller to first base, lifting the Padres to a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore.

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He will began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 5, and he is expected to be activated May 10.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Jace Peterson

INF/OF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF Xavier Nady