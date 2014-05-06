San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Manager Bud Black said the San Diego Padres probably won’t add a relief pitcher Tuesday even though he used all seven members of his bullpen Monday night in a 12-inning, 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

“I think we’re OK for Tuesday,” said Black, who went to his bullpen early and often after left-hander Eric Stults last only 4 2/3 innings.

However, the strategy could backfire on the Padres if left-hander Robbie Erlin struggles against Kansas City on Tuesday night. The final game of the series is Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. PDT -- the time making it difficult for the Padres to fly in relief help from Triple-A if needed after Tuesday night.

San Diego’s top minor league affiliate, El Paso, is at Fresno.

The pressure could be on Erlin to go deeper into Tuesday night’s game. He went 6 2/3 innings in his most recent start, but he lasted only 5 1/3 innings in the start before that.

Right-hander Donn Roach followed Stults on Monday night and worked 1

1/3 innings. The other six members of the bullpen all pitched an inning.

Right-hander Joaquin Benoit has pitched in three consecutive games, and closer Huston Street has pitched in two straight.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-2, 4.50 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-4, 5.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Kyle Blanks, who ranked second in Pacific Coast League with nine homers, was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He got the start Monday against the Royals and struck out in both of his at-bats.

--1B/OF Xavier Nady was designated for assignment on Monday when the Padres called up 1B/OF Kyle Blanks. Nady, 35, led the Padres with three homers, but he was hitting .135.

--CF Cameron Maybin left Monday night’s game due to “stomach sickness” with one out in the top of the seventh. Cameron was 1-for-2 with a double Monday, and he is 9-for-25 with five doubles since coming off the disabled list April 27. Maybin was sidelined from the third game of spring training until late last month due to a ruptured left biceps.

--3B Chase Headley started his rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Monday night and went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk. Headley, who has been out with a calf strain since April 24, is eligible to return Friday.

--LHP Eric Stults has allowed eight runs on 18 hits and two walks over 7 1/3 innings over his past two starts combined. However, Padres manager Bud Black isn’t worried. “I thought his stuff was fine tonight,” Black said Monday. “Those hit were all singles in my book and weren’t hit that solid.”

--C Yasmani Grandal is 5-for-16 over the past four games with one extra-base hit in every game -- three doubles and Monday night’s three-run, game-tying homer in the sixth. Grandal has eight extra-base hits this season, and seven came from the left-handed side of the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great to win games like those. We battled back three times. I like how our guys hung in there.” -- Manager Bud Black, after the Padres’ 6-5, 12-inning win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Cameron Maybin (stomach sickness) left the May 5 game.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore.

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 5, and he is expected to be activated May 10.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Jace Peterson

INF/OF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF/INF Kyle Blanks