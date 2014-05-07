San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The roster shakeup on Monday won’t end the San Diego Padres’ maneuvering.

Before the start of the series against the Kansas City Royals, first baseman/outfielder Kyle Blanks was promoted from Triple-A El Paso and veteran first baseman/outfielder Xavier Nady was designated for assignment.

More moves are in the offing, as third baseman Chase Headley and left fielder Carlos Quentin are nearing the completion of their rehab assignments.

Padres manager Bud Black expects to activate Headley (right calf

strain) from the 15-day disabled list at the earliest opportunity, Saturday. When that happens, infielder Jace Peterson will return to Double-A San Antonio.

The more interesting decision comes when Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) is ready to come off the disabled list, possibly as early as this weekend. Who goes when Quentin is ready to make his 2014 debut?

The Padres have talked about cutting back to two catchers, but the timing might not be right for that move. Three catchers might have a future in San Diego given the way Black is deploying them.

Having three catchers means the team doesn’t have to hurry Yasmani Grandal into catching consecutive games as his knee continues to strengthen from last August’s ACL reconstruction surgery. Plus, Grandal showed he can play at first base as an option to the slumping Yonder Alonso when not catching.

While Rene Rivera might be the favored target of right-handed starters Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross, Nick Hundley is hitting .333 and has emerged as the Padres’ favored right-handed pinch hitter.

The odd player out could be Blanks, who might be returned to El Paso unless he shows something before the weekend. He went 0-for-4 Tuesday in the Padres’ 3-1, 11-inning loss to the Royals, though he made a nice defensive play.

Blanks had nine homers at El Paso, which ranked second in the Pacific Coast League at the time of his promotion, but he was also hitting only .265 with 24 strikeouts in 83 at-bats.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 3-3, 3.11 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-4, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Erlin shown marked improvement last two outings. On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old allowed one run on three hits and four walks over a season-high seven innings against Kansas City. In his last two starts, Erlin allowed a total of four runs on 11 hits and five walks in 13 2/3 innings after giving up eight runs on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings in Washington on April 25. “He’s had 15 starts,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s still learning. He’s getting better. He’s going through a tough learning curve.”

--OF/1B Xavier Nady was designated for assignment Monday, and the Padres hope the 35-year-old veteran will accept an assignment to Triple-A El Paso if he clears waivers. “I told X he’s got a lot of baseball left in him and I’d like to see him continue,” manager Bud Black said. Nady signed as a minor league free agent with the Padres last winter after spending the entire 2013 season in the minor leagues.

--C Yasmani Grandal is 6-for-20 with three doubles, three homers and six RBIs over the past five games. His fourth homer of the season Tuesday was also his second in as many games. Tuesday’s homer allowed Grandal to tie a Padres record with extra-base hits in six consecutive games while catching. Terry Kennedy set the mark in 1983.

--LF Seth Smith went 2-for-4 Tuesday night, his third consecutive multi-hit game. Smith is 7-for-12 with three doubles and a triple over the past three games to raise his average from .243 to .291.

--3B Chase Headley (calf strain) went 1-for-3 for the second game in a row on his rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore. He is scheduled to rejoin the Padres from the disabled list Saturday.

--LF Carlos Quentin made his third rehab start in four days for Class A Lake Elsinore and played in the outfield Tuesday. He went 0-for-2 and scored a run. He has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with a bone bruise in his left knee, and he might be able to join the major league club as soon as this weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Robbie pitched great. He had the best curve we’ve seen him throw.” -- Manager Bud Black, on LHP Robbie Erlin, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball Tuesday. Erlin wasn’t involved in the decision as the Padres lost 3-1 to the Kansas City Royals in 11 innings.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Cameron Maybin (stomach sickness) left the May 5 game, and he didn’t play May 6.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore.

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 5, and he is expected to be activated May 10.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Jace Peterson

INF/OF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF/INF Kyle Blanks