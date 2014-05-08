San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The troubles keep mounting for the San Diego Padres.

The offense is not getting better. If anything, it is getting worse. And now the defense is headed south. If the pitching suddenly fails ...

That is the plight of the Padres six games into a 10-game homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins that held hopes of reversing San Diego’s early-season offensive woes -- last in the major leagues in runs (91), batting average (.215), on-base percentage (.266) and slugging percentage (.326).

Following an 8-0 loss to the Royals on Wednesday, the Padres are 2-4 on the homestand with four games against the Marlins remaining before they hit the road again.

San Diego scored only four runs on 16 hits and four walks (against 18

strikeouts) in four games against starters -- Arizona’s Bronson Arroyo, Brandon McCarthy and Wade Miley and Kansas City’s Jeremy Guthrie -- who entered their games against the Padres with a collective 5.59 ERA.

The Padres expected to be in tough against Kansas City’s Yordano Ventura and James Shields.

But the other four?

On Wednesday, the Padres started a lineup with four position players hitting under .200. Three of those starters -- third baseman Alexi Amarista (.145), second baseman Jedd Gyorko (.158) and first baseman Yonder Alonso (.165) -- were hitting below the .182 mark of pitcher Andrew Cashner.

The Padres’ hottest hitter, catcher Yasmani Grandal, was rested Wednesday after catching 23 innings in his first back-to-back catching outings since the ACL on his right knee was reconstructed early last August.

The next hottest Padre is center fielder Cameron Maybin, whose 11-for-29 surge since returning from the disabled list was neutralized by several baserunning gaffes.

Even the Padres’ All-Star selection of 2013 is falling into the abyss. Shortstop Everth Cabrera has two hits in his last 30 at-bats with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He is hitting .246 with a .267 on-base percentage. On Wednesday, he contributed to Cashner’s undoing by committing two first-inning fielding errors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 0-0, 9.90 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-4, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Ambriz was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday morning because Padres relievers worked a total of 11 2/3 innings the previous two nights, with all seven members of the bullpen working in Monday’s 12-inning win over the Royals. Ambriz, 29, was signed as a minor league free agent on March 21. He was 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 14 appearances for El Paso. He worked two innings Wednesday and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. His time with the Padres might not be long this time around, however. Manager Bud Black said after the game that the Padres might need a fresh arm, likely RHP Kevin Quackenbush, for Friday.

--INF Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for RHP Hector Ambriz, who was called up. Peterson, who turns 24 Friday, was expected to be optioned when 3B Chase Headley came off the disabled list Saturday. He was 4-for-23 with two steals since being promoted to the major league for the first time April 25 when Headley went on the DL due to a right calf strain. However, Peterson isn’t returning to Double-A San Antonio. He is going to El Paso, where Padres manager Bud Black said he would play second and third as well as short.

--SS Everth Cabrera is in a terrible drought at the plate and in the field. The Padres’ 2013 All-Star selection has two hits in his last 30 at-bats with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He is hitting .246 with a .267 on-base percentage. He also committed two first-inning fielding errors Wednesday. He already has six errors -- his total for 95 games last year before ending the season with a 50-game suspension due to his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. Slowed by a sore knee, Cabrera has only four steals in seven attempts this season.

--LF Carlos Quentin moved his rehab assignment from Class A Lake Elsinore to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday and went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Fresno. While 3B Chase Headley is scheduled to return to the Padres on Saturday, Padres manager Bud Black hasn’t set a timetable on the return of Quentin, who has been out since spring training with a bone bruise to his left knee. “There’s a component of endurance and stamina that needs to be addressed,” said Black, who added that Quentin would play for El Paso on Thursday and Friday.

--CF Cameron Maybin returned to the lineup Wednesday and went 2-for-4. He exited Monday’s game due to a stomach illness, and he sat out Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing went right today. We’re in a team-wide funk. It’s a long season, it will turn.” -- RHP Andrew Cashner, after the Padres’ 8-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Cameron Maybin (stomach sickness) left the May 5 game, and he didn’t play May 6. He was back in the starting lineup May 7.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 7. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 5, and he is expected to be activated May 10.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Hector Ambriz

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF/INF Kyle Blanks