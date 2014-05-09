San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Ian Kennedy on Thursday night became the last San Diego Padres starting pitcher to make a great start and have nothing to show for it.

In fact, if it hadn’t been for Kennedy giving the Padres a 1-0 lead with the first homer of his career, the Padres would have suffered their eighth shutout loss of the season.

Kennedy allowed one run on four hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts over seven innings, and he homered in the second inning, but it wasn’t enough. The Padres lost 3-1 to the Miami Marlins in 11 innings.

While equaling his career high in strikeouts, Kennedy joined Tim Lollar (1982) and Joey Hamilton (1996) in becoming only the third Padre in franchise history to have 10 or more strikeouts and hit a home run in the same game. The 12 strikeouts were also the most by a Padre this season.

Kennedy deserved the win, but he departed without getting a decision as his ERA fell to 3.12.

Kennedy is 1-1 with two no-decisions in his past four starts despite allowing only six runs on 19 hits and six walks against 33 strikeouts in 25 innings. That is a 2.16 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-21

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 4-1, 1.74 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-3, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Ambriz’s stay on the Padres’ 40-man roster last a day. Ambriz, 29, was added to the 40-man roster Wednesday morning and promoted to the major league club to add an arm to the overworked bullpen. Ambriz worked two innings Wednesday afternoon against Kansas City, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with a strikeout in two innings. Ambriz was designated for assignment Thursday morning.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to fill the temporary reliever role that RHP Hector Ambriz manned Wednesday. It is Quackenbush’s second trip to the major leagues this season. He was up with the Padres from April 25-26 to address an earlier bullpen shortage, and he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. Quackenbush likely will be returned to El Paso on Saturday when 3B Chase Headley is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

--C Yasmani Grandal went 0-for-5 Thursday, failing in his bid to become the first catcher in Padres history to have an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games. However, each of Grandal’s past nine hits have gone for extra bases. That is the third-longest streak in Padres history since the statistic started being kept in 1974. First baseman Willie McCovey had 11 straight extra-base hits in 1974, and shortstop Khalil Greene had 10 straight hits go for extra bases in 2005.

--RHP Huston Street made a fourth consecutive appearance Thursday night in a non-save situation. He struck out two in a perfect inning to lower his ERA to 0.60. Street has allowed one run on eight hits and three walks against 18 strikeouts in 15 one-inning appearances. He is 1-0 with 10 saves in as many attempts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was exciting. After a while, I thought I was never going to hit a homer. On the mound, I felt really good, I had a really good curve. I threw it down and in for swings and misses. When you do that, you can do anything you want.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy, who threw seven innings of one-run ball, struck out 12, hit his first career homer and still emerged with a no-decision Thursday. The Miami Marlins pulled out a 3-1 win in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 5, and he is expected to be activated May 10.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 7. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF/INF Kyle Blanks