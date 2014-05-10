San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- To say second-year second baseman Jedd Gyorko was going bad before his two-homer, six-RBIs game Friday against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park is an understatement.

Gyorko was hitting .146 with three homers and 12 RBIs and had struck out 35 times in 123 at-bats. His on-base percentage was .201. His slugging percentage was .244.

He had been hitless in 14 straight at-bats when he approached the plate in the first inning to face one of the National League’s best pitchers, Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez.

First pitch: Home run to give the Padres a 2-0 lead. Four innings later, Gyorko hit the second grand slam of his career -- the first ever given up by Fernandez -- to make it 6-0. Gyorko later added a single, making him 3-for-4 in the Padres’ 10-1 victory.

His six RBIs were a career-best and equaled the franchise record for a second baseman.

Although he has only five home runs this season, he has four in May, making him the major league leader for the month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi, 2-1, 2.78 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 1-3, 5.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko hit two home runs and drove in six runs in San Diego’s 10-1 victory over Miami on Friday. It was a nice recovery after his 11th-inning error Thursday led to a 3-1 loss. “Jedd took Thursday’s game hard,” manager Bud Black said. “He came through tonight in a big fashion.”

--LF Seth Smith was 3-for-5 Friday night with a double, a triple and two RBIs. He has 12 hits in his last 22 at-bats (.545), with five doubles and two triples. He has a six-game hitting streak. Smith is hitting .407 (24-for-59) at Petco Park this season and his .341 career average (47-for-138) at Petco Park is the second-highest among players with 100 or more at-bats.

--RHP Tyson Ross allowed one run on four hits over seven innings Friday night. He has allowed one earned run or less in his last four home starts and is 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA in those games, with 29 strikeouts against five walks in 29 innings. Ross is 3-3 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games (11 starts) at Petco Park.

--1B Yonder Alonso had two doubles in four at-bats Friday night. It was his first multi-hit game since April 21. Alonso had been 2-for-42 since April 22.

--3B Alexi Amarista was 2-for-4 with a RBI Friday night. He is 5-for-12 over his last three games after going 1-for-33.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jedd took Thursday’s game hard. He came through tonight in a big fashion.” -- Manager Bud Black, after 2B Jedd Gyorko hit two home runs in San Diego’s 10-1 victory Friday, a night after his 11th-inning error led to a 3-1 loss vs. Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 5, and he is expected to be activated May 10.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona, and he threw 41 pitches in extended spring training game April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and moved his rehab program to Double-A San Antonio May 9.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 7. He is expected to join the Padres on the road trip that starts May 13 in Cincinnati.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Will Venable

OF/INF Kyle Blanks