San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The San Diego Padres have struggled to score runs this season. But there were signs that the tide was beginning to turn this past weekend in Colorado, where they scored 24 runs on 36 hits in three games. On Tuesday, the Padres got the best news of all when outfielder Carlos Quentin was reinstated from the disabled list.

“It’s when you draw it up in the winter time, that’s what it’s supposed to look like, and that’s how it looks today,” said manager Bud Black of Tuesday’s starting lineup for the series opener in Cincinnati. “Now we just need to carry it over to the field.”

Quentin hadn’t played since last July, when he suffered a left knee injury that required surgery. He made seven minor-league rehab appearances before being activated. Quentin is a career .255 hitter with 150 home runs and 473 RBIs over eight seasons. He was batting .275 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs through 82 games last year when the injury occurred.

San Diego, which is 13-1 when it scores four or more runs and 5-20 when it doesn’t through 39 games, was in need of a boost. The Padres batted .224 as a team without Quentin, and Black expects that to change.

“Arguably, when he’s healthy and playing his game, you can make the case that he’s our best offensive player,” said Black. “He has a proven record. When he’s in there, we score more runs. We still need to have good at-bats. That’s what we did this past weekend.”

Quentin went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his season debut on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-3, 3.12 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-2, 1.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Quentin was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday, giving a much-needed boost to the Padres’ struggling offense. Quentin has not played since injuring his left knee last July. “He’s such a huge piece for us,” said Padres 3B Chase Headley. “He makes everybody’s job easier. He had three really good at-bats (Tuesday).” Quentin went 0-for-3 with a walk and strikeout on Tuesday.

--INF/OF Kyle Blanks was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. Blanks batted .200 with two hits in 10 at-bats in five games. Blanks, a highly touted minor-league prospect, has struggled in limited duty at the big-league level. On Monday, CSNBayArea.com reported that the Oakland A’s are interested in trading for Blanks.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday for his second stint with the Padres. He made his major league debut on April 25 at Washington and has a 6.75 ERA with two earned runs, two hits, two walks and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

--RHP Dale Thayer was added to the growing number of Padres players to be placed on the paternity list this season. Thayer’s wife, Lisa, welcomed the birth of their fourth child and fourth daughter on Monday. “The baby factory keeps rolling,” said manager Bud Black of his team, which already has had two players placed on paternity leave with more expected.

--3B Chase Headley has his legs underneath him now and is feeling strong physically. His solo home run in the ninth inning Tuesday night off Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Padres to a 2-1 victory. “Physically, his whole body is firing right now,” said manager Bud Black of Headley, who was reinstated from the disabled list with a calf strain on Saturday. “He didn’t really have a spring behind him. He’s feeling good now.”

--RHP Andrew Cashner finally got some run support on Tuesday night -- one. When the Padres scored in the fourth inning, it was the first run scored in his start since April 21. Cashner earned a no-decision Tuesday night despite allowing just one run on seven hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six. Cashner is 2-5 despite a 2.67 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Turning point in the game right there. Bases loaded, one out. They were stressing him. He made some pitches, he really did. For us, that was the game.” -- Manager Bud Black, after RHP Andrew Cashner escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s win over the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 7. He was reinstated on May 13 and started in left field for the Padres’ series opener in Cincinnati.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, and he will continue his rehab with Double-A San Antonio on May 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer (Paternity List)

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable

