San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The San Diego Padres have struggled to score runs this season. But there were signs that the tide was beginning to turn this past weekend in Colorado, where they scored 24 runs on 36 hits in three games. On Tuesday, the Padres got the best news of all when outfielder Carlos Quentin was reinstated from the disabled list.

“It’s when you draw it up in the winter time, that’s what it’s supposed to look like, and that’s how it looks today,” said manager Bud Black of Tuesday’s starting lineup for the series opener in Cincinnati. “Now we just need to carry it over to the field.”

Quentin hadn’t played since last July, when he suffered a left knee injury that required surgery. He made seven minor league rehab appearances before being activated. Quentin is a career .255 hitter with 150 home runs and 473 RBIs over eight seasons. He was batting .275 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs through 82 games last year when the injury occurred.

San Diego, which is 13-1 when it scores four or more runs and 5-20 when it doesn’t through 39 games, was in need of a boost. The Padres batted .224 as a team without Quentin, and Black expects that to change.

“Arguably, when he’s healthy and playing his game, you can make the case that he’s our best offensive player,” said Black. “He has a proven record. When he’s in there, we score more runs. We still need to have good at-bats. That’s what we did this past weekend.”

Quentin went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his season debut on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 2-3, 3.12 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-2, 1.43 ERA); Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 4-3, 3.02 ERA) at Reds (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy, who will start the first game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader in Cincinnati, has refined his leg kick and worked on being slower to the plate out of the stretch. “In the stretch, his release time to plate was a little quick,” manager Bud Black said. “We’ve worked on slowing him down while still controlling the running game.” Kennedy has worked six or more innings in six of his eight starts this season. He has limited left-handed batters to a .194 average.

--LF Seth Smith has a fan in Padres manager Bud Black. “I saw him in Colorado put up strong numbers, and even in his (one season) in Oakland,” Black said. “When he went to the plate as a Rockie, I thought ‘There’s danger in there, man,'” The reigning National League Player of the Week, Smith has hit a major-league-leading .475 in the first 10 games in May. Overall, Smith is batting .336 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, one day after being recalled for his second stint with the Padres. He made his major league debut April 25 at Washington and has a 6.75 ERA with two earned runs, two hits, two walks and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

--RHP Dale Thayer was reinstated from the paternity list Wednesday. Thayer’s wife welcomed the birth of their fourth child and fourth daughter Monday. Thayer is the third Padres player to be placed on the paternity list this season, and more are expected. “The baby factory keeps rolling,” manager Bud Black said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Turning point in the game right there. Bases loaded, one out. They were stressing him. He made some pitches, he really did. For us, that was the game.” -- Manager Bud Black, after RHP Andrew Cashner escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s win over the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 7. He was reinstated on May 13 and started in left field for the Padres’ series opener in Cincinnati.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, and he will continue his rehab with Double-A San Antonio on May 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable