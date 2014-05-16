San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Manager Bud Black became a fan of Seth Smith during the outfielder’s five seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

“I saw him in Colorado put up strong numbers, and even in his (one season) in Oakland,” Black said Wednesday. “When he went to the plate as a Rockie, I thought, ‘There’s danger in there, man.'”

Smith, 31, began his first spring training with San Diego slotted to be a role player -- an extra left-handed bat off the bench to spell Cameron Maybin and Carlos Quentin. But injuries to Maybin and Quentin changed that. “Now,” Black said.

The reigning National League Player of the Week, Smith has hit a major-league-leading .475 in the first 10 games in May. Overall, Smith is batting .336 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games.

Smith hasn’t hurt himself on defense either. He made a critical play Tuesday in a 2-1 win at Cincinnati when he threw out Reds first baseman Joey Votto trying to reach base on a single. “He’s made some plays,” Black said.

In the first game of the doubleheader in Cincinnati on Thursday, Smith went 1-for-2 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, a career long and the longest streak this season by a Padre.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-3, 5.03 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 4-3, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jake Goebbert was acquired Thursday in exchange for OF Kyle Blanks. The 26-year-old Goebbert hit .257 (28-for-109) with seven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 25 RBI and 21 runs scored in 31 games for Triple-A Sacramento this season. He will be assigned to Triple-A El Paso.

--OF Kyle Blanks, who was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, was traded to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for OF Jake Goebbert and a player to be named and/or cash. Blanks, 27, hit .200 (2-for-10) with a run scored in five games for San Diego. “We’ve seen Kyle really make an impression and really do some good things for us,” manager Bud Black told MLB.com Thursday. “The consistency at times was not what we had hoped for, and I think Kyle would be the first to say that.”

--RHP Ian Kennedy allowed five earned runs on 11 hits in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader in Cincinnati. He walked one and struck out four in earning his fifth defeat. “All day it felt like a battle,” Kennedy said. “I didn’t have my best curve. I didn’t have my best changeup or fastball command. It felt like a battle from the start.”

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday as the 26th man for the nightcap of a doubleheader. Quackenbush pitched one scoreless inning before being optioned back to Triple-A following the game. It’s the fourth transaction involving Quackenbush in the past two days -- and seventh since April 25.

--RHP Tyson Ross was wild but effective over seven innings in the nightcap of a doubleheader in Cincinnati on Thursday. He issued five walks and allowed a run through four innings but didn’t allow a hit until LF Chris Heisey’s two-out double in the fifth. He finished with just three hits allowed and eight strikeouts over 101 pitches.

--C Rene Rivera hit his second home run this season on Thursday night off Cincinnati Reds LHP Jeff Francis. It was his sixth career home run, but a sign that he’s beginning to drive the ball. “The expectations are higher for him at this point in his career,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s not just thought of as a defensive catcher.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They got some good starting pitching in the first game with Johnny Cueto, but our guy was pretty good in the second game. He had good life on his fastball. He made hitters uncomfortable.” -- Manager Bud Black, after RHP Tyson Ross gave up one run on three hits and five walks while striking out eight in the second game, a 6-1 win over Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 7. He was reinstated on May 13 and started in left field for the Padres’ series opener in Cincinnati.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, and he resumed his rehab with Double-A San Antonio on May 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable