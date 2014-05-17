San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Manager Bud Black used his 43rd different lineup Friday in the 43rd game of the season. Black got a stellar effort from starter Eric Stults, who allowed two runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings, but not much from his offense, which was limited to five hits and one run in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies.

However, the return of outfielders Carlos Quentin, Cameron Maybin and third baseman Chase Headley might provide Black with more stability when it comes to writing out his lineups. All three players have returned from stays on the disabled list -- Quentin (left knee bone contusion) on Tuesday, Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) on April 27 and Headley (right calf strain) on May 10. Headley hit third, Quentin batted cleanup and Maybin hit sixth Friday.

Quentin missed the first 39 games of the season. Maybin missed the first 25, and Headley was sidelined 14 games.

“In the winter when you project your team ... this is pretty much the group we had in mind,” Black said. “We feel as though when this group plays to its potential, it’s a pretty solid team.”

--LHP Eric Stults lost to the Rockies for the first time in his career, despite giving up six hits and two runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings. He entered the game 3-0 in 12 games, eight starts, against the Rockies. Stults was one of two active pitchers to have never lost against the Rockies in a minimum of five starts. The other is Seattle’s Felix Hernandez. Stults has gone 17 consecutive games since Aug. 18 issuing two or fewer walks, the second-longest active streak in baseball behind Washington’s Jordan Zimmermann (19 games). Stults threw 95 pitches. It was his 10th start this year without reaching 100 pitches, the most such starts in the majors.

--RF Chris Denorfia broke up Jorge De La Rosa’s no-hitter by leading off the seventh with a triple off the right-field wall. The hit came with two strikes. He entered the game as the third-best hitter in the majors, averaging .343 (23-for-67) with two strikes in the count. The triple was Denorfia’s third, tying him with teammate Seth Smith for the team lead and tying for second in the National League. Denorfia’s triples have all come with two strikes.

--OF Seth Smith did not start against LHP Jorge De La Rosa but pinch hit in the ninth against closer LaTroy Hawkins. With one run home, runners on first and second with one out, Smith fouled off four consecutive 1-2 pitches before popping out. In 12 previous games this month, Smith was hitting .465 (20-for-43) with a .531 on-base percentage and a .860 slugging percentage.

--RHP Alex Torres allowed two hits and one unearned run in two-thirds of an inning. He had not allowed a run his previous 11 2/3 innings before yielding an unearned run May 7 against Kansas City. He has made 18 appearances, 16 of them scoreless. This was just the third time in his past 10 outings that Torres has allowed a hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think getting strike one was the key, getting ahead of guys. They’re an aggressive team, but they were a little more patient than I thought they would be.” -- LHP Eric Stults, after giving up just two runs in Friday’s loss to the Rockies.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He began taking live batting practice in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Class A Lake Elsinore, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 7. He was reinstated on May 13 and started in left field for the Padres’ series opener in Cincinnati.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, and he resumed his rehab with Double-A San Antonio on May 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

