San Diego Padres - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- An MRI exam of Andrew Cashner’s right elbow and forearm on Monday allowed the San Diego Padres to breathe at least a temporary sigh of relief.

The test showed no reason to be immediately concerned about the state of the right-hander’s ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced Tuesday.

Cashner was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday after coming forward and telling Padres manager Bud Black that he was experiencing discomfort in his elbow and forearm.

After reviewing the MRI, Padres team physicians recommended rest for Cashner.

“We all feel pretty good about Cash’s MRI,” Black said. “It looks to be a positive outcome. In this case, we feel good. We don’t mind hearing this news.”

Padres general manager Josh Byrnes said, “After performing the MRI on Andrew’s right elbow, our doctors have indicated to me that he has elbow soreness and irritation. Based on our doctors’ recommendation, we will be proceeding with rest and rehabilitation for his recovery.”

News of Cashner’s elbow issue raised concerns that the Padres could have another promising pitcher undergo Tommy John surgery.

Since the start of the 2012 season, the Padres list of Tommy John

recipients has numbered left-handers Cory Luebke (twice) and Juan Pablo Oramas and right-handers Casey Kelly, Josh Johnson, Joe Wieland and Jason Marquis.

Black said the Padres might have to take a look at the way Cashner throws his slider.

“The way he wraps his slider puts more stress on the forearm,” said Black, who said the slider could have been a contributing factor in Cashner’s injury.

Black said Cashner might resume a throwing program as early as this weekend.

RECORD: 21-25

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 4-1, 3.61 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 5-3, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Quentin hopes to avoid a return to the disabled list after leaving Sunday’s game at Coors Field early due to groin tightness. Quentin, who didn’t play Tuesday, spent the season’s first 39 games on the disabled list with a bone bruise around his left knee. Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin would miss at least two or three starts, but he was hoping Quentin’s injury is like the groin issue suffered by OF Seth Smith in Washington last month. Smith missed four games and had his play restricted for five days.

--RHP Donn Roach likely will made his second start in RHP Andrew Cashner’s slot Saturday night. However, manager Bud Black is hopeful he can skip the spot twice before mid-June due to days off. After Saturday, the Padres need a fifth starter June 3 and June 14. Black said Roach would get the starting assignment Saturday unless Roach is needed in long relief Tuesday or Wednesday night against the Twins.

--RHP Casey Kelly allowed four hits and no walks with six strikeouts over six shutout innings Monday at Double-A San Antonio in his fourth rehab start and second with the Missions. Kelly threw 71 pitches, 56 going for strikes. San Diego manager Bud Black said Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, needs to get to 90 pitches before he can be considered for the major league rotation.

--RHP Ian Kennedy allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday night against Minnesota in the opener of the Padres’ six-game homestand. Kennedy is 0-5 with a 4.42 ERA in six starts at Petco Park this season compared to 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four starts on the road.

--RHP Andrew Cashner had an MRI on his right elbow and forearm Monday, and the results were encouraging. The test showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made two pitches in the dirt that cost us a couple runs.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy, whose two wild pitches led to the tying and winning runs in the Padres’ 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (right groin strain) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 20. He is expected to be out until at least May 22.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He might resume a throwing program as early as the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Donn Roach

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable