San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Getting shut out and losing close games is nothing new for a Padres team batting .222 and averaging 3.02 runs per game.

The Padres’ 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park on Wednesday marked the eighth time this season that the Padres were shut out.

“The pitching is fine,” manager Bud Black said. “We’ve got to score more runs.”

Thirty-one of the Padres’ first 46 games have been decided by two runs or less. That’s the highest total in the major leagues.

The Padres are 15-16 in those games -- 9-6 in one-run decisions and 6-10 in two-run decisions. The Padres are 10-2 when they score more than four runs and 17-6 when they score three or more runs.

But they are 4-20 when they score fewer than three runs -- the alarming figure there being that the Padres have scored fewer than three runs in just over half of their first 47 games.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-26

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 2.70 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Seth Smith had three of the Padres’ eight hits Wednesday night and is hitting .489 (23-for-47) with eight doubles, three triples and three home runs in May. He is hitting .427 (32-for-75) in 25 games at Petco Park this season with nine doubles, three triples and three home runs with 11 RBIs. His career .357 average at Petco Park is the second-highest ever.

--RHP Tyson Ross fell to 3-3 this season at Petco Park on Wednesday despite allowing one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in eight innings. Ross has a 1.67 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 48 innings at home this season. In May, he is 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA and a .173 opponents’ batting average.

--Manager Bud Black will miss Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against the Cubs to attend daughter Jessie’s graduation from the University of Maryland.

--CF Cameron Maybin was 2-for-4 Wednesday, his fourth multi-hit game in 10 starts at Petco Park since coming off the disabled list. Maybin is hitting .429 (15-for-35) at Petco Park this season.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne made his second start with Double-A San Antonio (and his second start in the United States) Wednesday and allowed no runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. He threw 77 pitches, with 56 going for strikes. Despaigne, 27, is a Cuban whom the Padres signed to a minor league contract in March.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pitching is fine. We’ve got to score more runs.” -- Manager Bud Black, after the Padres were shut out for the eighth time this season.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (right groin strain) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 20-21. He is expected to be out until at least May 22.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He might resume a throwing program as early as the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Donn Roach

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable