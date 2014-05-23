San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The strength of the San Diego Padres’ roster is being taxed.

For the second time in less than a week, a member of the rotation landed on the 15-day disabled list due to elbow soreness.

Left-handed starter Robbie Erlin was placed on the DL on Thursday with an injury similar to the one that sent right-handed starter Andrew Cashner to the DL last Saturday. Both had MRI exams, and the preliminary reports showed neither suffered damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

“I‘m actually encouraged,” Erlin said Thursday before the Padres’ 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. “I had an elbow strain a couple of years ago at (Double-A) San Antonio, and this doesn’t feel as bad, but we decided to knock it out now before it gets worse. It might need a little time for rest now to save a lot of time later.”

Erlin’s absence comes at a time when the Padres are facing a number of pitching issues.

Right-hander Casey Kelly, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery performed on April 1, 2013, experienced soreness after his most recent rehab start for San Antonio. Left-hander Cory Luebke and right-hander Josh Johnson are out for the season following Tommy John surgery.

Right-hander Joe Wieland will remain on the disabled list through at least the All-Star break following surgery to clear particles out of his surgically reconstructed elbow. Right-hander Burch Smith will miss another month with forearm tendinitis, and right-hander Matt Wisler is struggling (13.50 ERA in his four starts) for Triple-A El Paso.

Right-hander Tim Stauffer will get the start Friday against the Chicago Cubs. If the Padres need another starter next week, and the odds are they will, it likely would be right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne, the 27-year-old Cuban whom the Padres signed last month. He has been sharp in two outings for San Antonio.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-27

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 3-3, 3.98 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tim Stauffer, 1-0, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Stauffer will make LHP Robbie Erlin’s scheduled start Friday night against the Cubs. It will be Stauffer’s first start since May 14, 2012. Stauffer is 1-0 this season with a 2.41 ERA in 12 relief appearances covering 18 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts last Sunday in Colorado while working three innings in relief of RHP Donn Roach.

--RHP Donn Roach is the scheduled starter for Saturday’s game against the Cubs. The Padres, however, might have to find another starter if Roach is needed in long relief of RHP Tim Stauffer on Friday night.

--RHP Blaine Boyer, who allowed a hit and a walk in two scoreless innings of relief Thursday night, was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday morning to take LHP Robbie Erlin’s spot on the 25-man roster. Boyer, 32, had not pitched in the major leagues since 2011 with the Mets until Thursday. He was 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 appearances and 21 2/3 innings for El Paso.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne could be next in line for the Padres’ rotation, although the 27-year-old Cuban, who, the Padres signed to a minor league contract last month, has pitched only 7 2/3 innings in two American outings with Double-A San Antonio. He has allowed one run on four hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts. He stretched out to 71 pitches in his most recent start Wednesday (4 2/3 innings).

--LHP Robbie Erlin was placed on the 15-day disabled list due soreness in his left elbow. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. “I‘m actually encouraged,” Erlin said. “I had an elbow strain a couple of years ago at (Double-A) San Antonio, and this doesn’t feel as bad. But we decided to knock it out now before it gets worse. It might need a little time for rest now to save a lot of time later.”

--RHP Casey Kelly reported soreness in his elbow after his fourth rehab start Monday, when he threw six shutout innings for Double-A San Antonio. Kelly, who underwent Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, is 1-0 with a 2.21 ERA through his four minor league outings this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was impressed. I think I faced him in 2010 when he was with the Orioles, and he’s a completely different pitcher now. He has a good, hard cutter and backed it up with a fastball. And the curve was an equalizer for him. He threw it for strikes, then threw it out of the zone later in the game.” -- C Nick Hundley, on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who threw six innings of one-run ball Thursday in Chicago’s 5-1 win over San Diego.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (right groin strain) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 20-22.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He might resume a throwing program as early as the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable