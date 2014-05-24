San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- After going through the first 40 games of the season with no changes to their starting rotation, the San Diego Padres are currently making changes almost daily.

Right-hander Tim Stauffer made his first start since May 14, 2012, on Friday night. And Saturday’s start apparently is going to Billy Buckner, a minor league free agent the Padres signed April 19.

Right-handed sinker-baller Donn Roach had been lightly penciled in to make his second start Saturday in the slot that opened last weekend when right-hander Andrew Cashner went on the 15-day disabled list with elbow soreness.

But the 30-year-old Buckner appeared in the Padres clubhouse Friday, although he wasn’t immediately placed on the active roster. His normal start day is Saturday, which coincides with when the Padres need a starter.

And an hour after Buckner arrived, Padres manager Bud Black said: “Right now, I like Donn Roach in the bullpen.”

So it will be Buckner facing the Cubs on Saturday.

Because of days off, the Padres won’t need a fifth starter again until June 3. After that, the No. 5 slot next comes into play on June 14. By then, Cashner should be back or right-handed Cuban import Odrisamer Despaigne could be in the rotation.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs LHP Travis Wood (4-4, 4.61 ERA) at Padres (RHP Billy Buckner, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Billy Buckner will officially be promoted from Triple-A El Paso Saturday morning to start that night’s game against the Cubs. Buckner, 30, didn’t go to spring training this season and signed with the Padres on April 19 as a minor league free agent. He was 3-2 with a 2.89 earned run average in five starts with Triple-A El Paso. Buckner has a 7-11 record in the Major Leagues with a 6.07 ERA. But he has made only one start in the majors since 2010.

--LF Seth Smith’s sixth home run of the season Thursday night was his 15th extra-base hit of the month. That ties him for the seventh-most extra-base hits in May in franchise history. With seven games remaining this month, Smith needs seven extra-base hits to top the franchise record of 21 by left fielder Greg Vaughn during the 1998 season. Smith is hitting .415 (2-for-6) in May with eight doubles, three triples and four home runs. Smith is hitting .410 (34-for-83) at Petco Park this season, the second-highest home batting average in the major leagues.

--RHP Tim Stauffer’s start Friday night was his since May 14, 2012 (a span of 739 days). But his previous win as a starting pitcher came on Sept. 16, 2011, vs. Arizona (a span of 980 days).

--1B Yonder Alonso has six multi-hit games in his last 13 games. He is hitting .298 (14-for-47) during the run with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. His batting average has climbed from .157 to .198.

--RHP Blaine Boyer worked two scoreless innings in relief Thursday night in his first Major League outing since April 10, 2011, with the Mets. Boyer, 32, who was promoted from Triple-A El Paso when LHP Robbie Erlin was placed on the disabled list, didn’t play in 2012 and spent most of the 2013 in Japan.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When that happens (high-scoring games), there’s a different feeling in the dugout, a different vibe. Guys want to get to the bat rack, they want to start hacking. They want to get involved. And that kind of happened.” -- Padres manager Bud Black after his team’s 11-1 win over the Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (right groin strain) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 20-23.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He might resume a throwing program as early as the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Billy Bucker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable