San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres continued to tweak their roster Sunday and more changes are likely on the way.

The Padres activated left-handed relief pitcher Troy Patton, who was acquired from Baltimore on Saturday in a trade for catcher Nick Hundley, and recalled first-baseman Tommy Medica from Triple-A El Paso.

To make room for Patton and Medica, the Padres designated right-handed pitchers Blaine Boyer and Billy Buckner for assignment.

Both Boyer and Buckner were added to the 40-man roster this week as part of the adjustments the Padres were forced to make after losing starting pitchers Andrew Cashner and Robbie Erlin to the disabled list with elbow strains.

Buckner was designated for assignment less than 24 hours after he was officially added to the 40-man roster and promoted to the major leagues from El Paso to make Saturday night’s start against the Cubs. He allowed three runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Boyer was promoted when Cashner went on the disabled list because right-hander Donn Roach was temporarily moved from the bullpen to the rotation.

The Padres are hoping both Boyer and Buckner will clear waivers so that they can rejoin El Paso.

Padres manager Bud black Sunday said Cashner, who threw from flat ground Saturday, probably won’t need a rehab start when he is ready to come off the disabled list, although no date for that is set.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres RHP Tyson Ross (5-4, 2.64 ERA) at Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy (1-6, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross, who starts at Arizona on Monday night, scored the first run of his career Sunday as a pinch-runner for pinch-hitter Carlos Quentin. He scored from first with what turned out to be the winning run when Cubs CF Emilio Bonifacio fumbled Jedd Gyorko’s double in right center. Ross, by the way, has a 2.40 ERA in three career starts at Chase Field in Phoenix.

--CF Cameron Maybin had one of the Padres three hits Sunday with an infield single and made an exceptional sliding catch in right center. But he was also picked off first by Cubs RHP Jason Hammel with runners on first and third with one out in the fifth, failed to catch a catchable ball in right center that fell for a ground-rule double and didn’t run particularly hard on a grounder to short with a runner on second and two out in the sixth.

--LF Carlos Quentin is expected to return to the starting lineup in Arizona on Monday night after missing six starts with a left groin injury. But the Padres are going to miss his bat on the bench. In three pinch-hitting appearances over the past week, Quentin is 3-for-3 with two two-run homers and a RBI single. His pinch-hitter RBI total for the past week represents the fourth-highest total in the major leagues for the entire season.

--RHP Huston Street picked up his 14th save Sunday despite giving up a two-run homer to Cubs SS Starlin Castro with no one out in the ninth. The homer ended a streak of 11 straight scoreless appearances for Street, whose ERA shot up from 0.50 to 1.42.

--LHP Troy Patton, who was acquired from Baltimore on Saturday in a trade for catcher Nick Hundley, was activated Sunday. Patton was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in nine appearances with Baltimore this season. He missed April while serving a 25-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance last year.

--1B Tommy Medica was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Medica is hitting .161/.212/.290 with one home run and two RBIs and five hits so far this season.

--RHP Blaine Boyer was designated for assignment Sunday. Boyer was promoted when Andrew Cashner went on the disabled list because right-hander Donn Roach was temporarily moved from the bullpen to the rotation.

--RHP Billy Buckner was designated for assignment less than 24 hours after he was officially added to the 40-man roster and promoted to the major leagues from El Paso to make Saturday night’s start against the Cubs. He allowed three runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’ll be good to be back in the lineup.” -- Padres LF Carlos Quentin, who is expected to start Monday night in Arizona after missing six starts with a left groin injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (right groin strain) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 20-25. He is expected to start May 26.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He might resume a throwing program as early as the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable