San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- San Diego manager Bud Black generally isn’t one to question aggressive base-running no matter what the situation.

But Jedd Gyorko’s ill-fated decision to try and stretch a two-out, eight-inning single into something more during the Padres’ 7-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday left Black debating the issue.

“You can second guess that all you want,” Black said. “He was trying to get to second base. As it turned out, it was ill-advised.”

With the game tied at 5-5, third baseman Chase Headley singled to right. One out later, Gyorko singled to center. As Headley ran for third, Gyorko tried to get into second base ahead of a short relay throw by Arizona shortstop Chris Owings but he was out easily to end the inning and stunt the rally.

“If he’s safe, you’re probably saying, ‘nice aggressive play. Good job, Jedd,'” Black said.

San Diego didn’t get another scoring chance, going down in order in the ninth before Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock hit a two-out, game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth.

“It was a great game, no doubt about it,” said Black, whose Padres have lost six of their past eight. “There was high intensity on both ends. There were some big pitches at times, some big hits at times.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-5, 4.97 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-5, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Quentin returned to the Padres lineup for the first time since injuring his right groin on May 18 and went 1-for-4 before coming out on a defensive switch in the eighth. Quentin had played in only seven prior games this season after starting the year on the disabled list with a left bone bruise. He entered the game 6-for-14 with two homers and five RBIs.

--RHP Andrew Cashner played catch on flat ground Monday with no ill effects and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday before the Padres face the Diamondbacks in the second game of a three-game series. Cashner, 2-5 with a 2.35 ERA in nine starts, went on the disabled list on May 16 with soreness in his right elbow.

--OF Will Venable was a late scratch from the lineup because of a sore foot. Venable was hit by a pitch in the foot on Sunday and was walking around the Padres clubhouse with a slight limp. Venable is hitting .190 with one home run and eight RBIs. Alexi Amarista started in place of Venable in center field and hit eighth.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne needed only two starts to outgrow the confines of Double-A San Antonio. Despaigne, a 27-year-old Cuban defector signed on May 2, was promoted to Triple-A El Paso after posting a 1.17 ERA in his two starts in San Antonio. Despaigne allowed one run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and five walks. In eight professional seasons in Cuba, Despaigne was 61-43 with a 3.55 ERA in 213 games.

--Padres manager Bud Black took a rare loss on a replay challenge Monday night. Seth Smith drove a pitch a couple of feet under the yellow line on the center-field batter’s eye and, as the ball bounced back over A.J. Pollock’s head and back toward the infield, Smith motored for third. LF Cody Ross eventually picked up the ball and got it to SS Chris Owings, who threw a perfect strike to Martin Prado at the third-base bag, where Smith was called out on a bang-bang play. Black, who entered the game 6-for-7 on replay challenges, asked for the review but the call was upheld after a delay of 3:01.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have probably watched that play 15 times. It was just perfectly placed. A centimeter closer, I catch it and make the play.” -- 3B Chase Headley, on INF Cliff Pennington’s second-inning single off the top of his glove.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Will Venable (sore foot) was a late scratch May 26 and is day-to-day after he was hit by a pitch on May 25.

--LF Carlos Quentin (right groin strain) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 20-25. He returned to the lineup May 26.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on May 27.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable

