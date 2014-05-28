San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Carlos Quentin is free of the groin injury that sidelined him last week, but San Diego will continue to monitor his usage because of his long injury history. What makes it difficult for manager Bud Black is Quentin’s offensive capabilities.

“He’s probably our most important bat,” Black said. “He’s our best offensive player.”

Quentin was 1-for-4 with an infield single and a run scored in his second consecutive start in left field Tuesday, a 4-3 victory over Arizona.

While his availability for Wednesday’s series finale has not been determined, it helps his chances that the Padres are off Thursday and then play a three-game interleague series at the Chicago White Sox, where he could be used as a designated hitter.

”It truly is day-to-day,“ Black said. ”We talk to all our players about their health, but with Carlos it is obviously more entailed.

“It’s more the knee issues we have to monitor. It’s more about the durability component and not pushing him to the brink of any setbacks,” Black said. “It won’t be a situation where he is playing five, six days in a row. He will get a little break at times because of off days, designated hitter games.”

Quentin, who has had right knee surgeries in each of the last two seasons, was 2-for-8 in the first two games of the Arizona series and was removed for defensive purposes late in both games. He is hitting .364 in nine games.

“We’ll talk about tomorrow tomorrow,” Black said. “If he feels good, we have an off day Thursday and then DH games. In my mind, I didn’t have him playing tomorrow, but we’ll see. Players sometimes come up and say, ‘I‘m good. I can play.'”

Black looks at DH as sort of a half-day, and if Quentin serves as a DH in Chicago, the Padres can divvy outfield time among Chris Denorfia, Cameron Maybin, Seth Smith and Will Venable.

“What gets players is being on their feet, running in and out, running after balls,” Black said. “Being a DH, you get a little bit of a blow. You get that time in the box, and you pop back in the dugout and get ready for that next one in 20 minutes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tim Stauffer, 2-0, 1.90 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 2-0, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yasmani Grandal was removed from the game Tuesday after being struck in the glove hand by a swing from Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who was awarded first base on catcher’s interference. X-rays were negative, and while Grandal is likely to miss some time, he appeared to avoid serious injury. “I was expecting them (training staff) to tell me I had a broken pinkie and a fractured knuckle,” Grandal said. C Rene Rivera entered the game and is the lone healthy receiver. The Padres had been operating with three catchers until they traded Nick Hundley to Baltimore last week. Assistant general manager A.J Hinch said he did not expect to make a catching move Wednesday, and the Padres are off Thursday.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush recorded his first major league victory Tuesday, about 24 hours after his first major league loss. The rookie pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh inning and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his eighth major league appearance. “It’s a dream come true,” said Quackenbush, who gave up a walk-off homer to Arizona CF A.J. Pollock in a 7-5 loss Monday. “I’ve wanted it since I was a little kid. I really don’t have the words for it right now. I was glad to get an opportunity to come back from last night. Very, very exciting.”

--RHP Andrew Cashner (elbow soreness) threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, the first time he had thrown since going on the disabled list retroactive to May 15. “I thought he threw the ball well,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “Looked effortless. And he reported no pain. Fairly good intensity. We are going to ramp it up a little more moving forward to truly test it.” He is expected to throw another side session Friday in Chicago, Black said. “Be a little bit longer. More pitches,” Black said. Cashner is 2-5 with a 2.35 ERA, lowest among Padres starters. Black said the Padres plan to talk to Cashner about changing the grip on his breaking ball. “It’s not a short-term fix,” Black said.

--LF Seth Smith leads San Diego regulars with a .315/.413/.568 slash line and has 13 doubles, six homers and 20 RBIs, but he was given a start off against Arizona LHP Wade Miley on Tuesday. A left-handed hitter, Smith was hitting .188 with no homers and two RBIs in 16 at-bats against lefties entering the game. “I think you have to look at the big picture,” manager Bud Black said. “Smitty has been out there a lot, and it’s probably good for him to get a blow. When we project what he thought he was going to do this year, he’s been going at it pretty hard.” Black started five right-handed hitters and three switch-hitters, with Chris Denorfia in right field and Tommy Medica at first base.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gave up four runs on five hits and five walks in four innings in his first start for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, an 8-5 loss to Las Vegas. He also struck out four. Despaigne, 27, was 0-0 with a 1.17 ERA in two starts for Double-A San Antonio after signing May 2. He struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings. Despaigne, who defected from Cuba during a European tour last summer, signed a minor league deal with the Padres on May 2 for a reported $1 million bonus. Manager Bud Black compared Despaigne’s motion to another Cuban major-leaguer, Orlando Hernandez. “A wide variety of pitches,” Black said.

--RHP Tim Stauffer will make his second start of the season Wednesday after filling the rotation spot of LHP Robbie Erlin, who was placed on the disabled list with left elbow soreness retroactive to May 18. Stauffer was 9-12 with a 3.73 ERA in 31 starts for the Padres in 2011, but he has made only two starts since. He missed all but one game in 2012 after undergoing right elbow surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was looking fastball but stayed back and put the head (of the bat) on it and took a little advantage of the Arizona air.” -- San Diego 1B Tommy Medica, whose game-winning home run in a 4-3 victory over Arizona on Tuesday landed in the first row of the left-field seats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal (hand) was removed from the game May 27 after being struck in the glove hand by a swing from Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt. X-rays were negative, but Grandal is likely to miss some time.

--OF Will Venable (sore right foot) was hit by a pitch on May 25. He was a late scratch May 26, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects. He threw 30 pitches in bullpen session May 27 and is to throw another bullpen May 30, manager Bud Black said.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable