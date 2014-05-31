San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Left fielder Carlos Quentin will probably spend his first series back at U.S. Cellular Field since being traded by the Chicago White Sox as the Padres’ designated hitter.

Quentin, who missed the first six weeks of the season with a bone contusion in his left knee, will take the opportunity to stay off his feet and still contribute to San Diego’s lineup as the third hitter. He’s off to a great start since coming off the 15-day disabled list May 13, hitting .364 with two home runs and six RBIs in 10 games.

“Obviously he’s our best offensive player when he’s right,” Padres manager Bud Black said Friday, prior to a 4-1 win against the White Sox to start a three-game series. “There’s no doubt about that. He’s a proven offensive player, we’ve said it many times. He’ll be in there hitting third probably all three games (as the DH). It’s going to be real nice. He’s our best threat.”

Quentin went 2-for-5 with a double in his first game against his former team since the White Sox dealt him to San Diego in January 2012 for two pitching prospects. He spent some time before the game chatting with some of his former teammates, whom he played four seasons with on Chicago’s south side. Quentin hit 59 of his 152 career home runs at U.S. Cellular Field and became a lineup regular.

“I was able to establish myself here,” Quentin said. “When I came here, we had great players like Paul Konerko, Jim Thome, Jermaine Dye, a whole veteran team. Basically the whole team that won the World Series here (in 2005), so it was a crucial point of my career to see how those guys conducted their business and helped me to become the player I am.”

As for being the DH, Quentin said it goes along with an overall adjustment in his approach to playing. Quentin’s time in San Diego has been marred by numerous trips to the DL, which he’d like to curtail.

“You make adjustments,” he said. “I‘m having to adjust to that. When I played here my entire career, I took pride in playing the game as hard as I could, the right way. Right now, I have to make sure I keep my body healthy to be in the lineup and contribute for the good of my team. It’s an adjustment to make.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 5-4, 2.97 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo 4-1, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross (5-4, 2.97 ERA) will make the start for the Padres on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the 12th start of the season for the 27-year old Ross, who is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in two games against the White Sox (one start). He struck out 12, walked three and held White Sox hitters to a .189 average against him. His lone start against Chicago was May 14, 2011 as a member of the Oakland Athletics. He also pitched three scoreless innings of relief against the White Sox on April 11 of that season at U.S. Cellular Field. Ross has lasted six-plus innings in seven of his past nine starts for the Padres.

--RHP Ian Kennedy (4-6, 3.42 ERA) kept the Chicago White Sox off-balance and picked up the victory Friday night in a 4-1 win at U.S. Cellular Field to start a three-game series. Kennedy allowed just one run in six innings and struck out nine. He walked three and allowed his only run to score on a wild pitch, but never allowed the White Sox to get any big rallies started. “It was the effectively wild approach,” Kennedy said. “I don’t really like that approach that often, but it just got away from me that one inning (in the fourth).”

--RHP Andrew Cashner threw his second bullpen since going on the 15-day disabled list with soreness in his right elbow. Padres manager Bud Black said the session went well and the next step will be throwing a simulated game June 1. “Cash threw the ball well,” Black said. “All indications are that, you know, he’s good to go for the simulated game that we have planned for Monday, but he threw all his pitches. (He) threw them with a great deal of intensity and effort, so we feel good about where Cash is. Cash feels good about it, so we’re headed in the right direction.”

--LF Tommy Medica is appealing a scoring decision from the Padres’ game May 28 at the Arizona Diamondbacks to be changed from an error to a hit, which would give Medica the “cycle” for the game. Medica’s hot shot to third base in his first at-bat was ruled an error instead of a single, and he proceeded to hit a triple, double and home run in his three other at-bats. Medica would become the first Padres player to hit for the cycle. “It’d be a little bit unique, wouldn’t it?” manager Bud Black said. “The way this all plays out, this process, I hope he does (get it). Again, I saw the play from the first-base dugout. I was 200 feet away. It was hard hit. It was hooking, so it looked like a tough play to me from where I was. We’ll see how it’s ruled. I‘m hoping for a change.” Black confirmed that Medica’s agent started the appeal process, but said the Padres were going to do the same. “I don’t know if it’s a race or not, but we were going to do it,” Black said. “They did it before we did.”

--OF Carlos Quentin went 2-for-5 with a double Friday night against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, in his first return to U.S Cellular Field since Chicago traded him to San Diego in the 2012 offseason. Quentin hit 59 of his 152 career home runs at the Sox’s home ballpark during his four seasons spent playing for Chicago’s south side team. “I was able to establish myself here,” Quentin said. “When I came here, we had great players like Paul Konerko, Jim Thome, Jermaine Dye, a whole veteran team. Basically the whole team that won the World Series here (in 2005), so it was a crucial point of my career to see how those guys conducted their business and helped me to become the player I am.” Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin would likely be the designated hitter for the entire three-game series.

--LHP Robbie Erlin hasn’t picked up a baseball in a week and continues going through therapy for the elbow soreness that landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Padres manager Bud Black said the MRI taken of the elbow showed inflammation, but was inconclusive overall. “It showed that there was some edema, some inflammation in the joint,” Black said Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. “It was not overly conclusive to what’s going on except it did show that there was a little bit of trauma in the joint from pitching, which occurs. Even a guy that you would proclaim healthy probably has that upon MRI, but Robbie was experiencing a little bit more discomfort than normal, so that’s why we put him on the DL.”

--RHP Casey Kelly is feeling better but isn’t ready to get back on the mound yet for the Padres’ Double-A affiliate in San Antonio. Kelly, who’s coming off Tommy John surgery from April 2013, was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and made four rehab appearances before complaining of soreness May 19 after his most recent start. “We’re going to be cautious with Casey, as far as that goes,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He’s in good hands with our Double-A training staff.”

--RHP Huston Street (1.29 ERA, 16 saves) retired the Chicago White Sox in order in the ninth inning of a 4-1 Padres win Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Street leads the major leagues with 16 straight saves and hasn’t blown one this season. Street has converted 41 of his past 42 save opportunities and 101 of 108 since 2011, the best among pitchers with at least 50 saves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ian’s (Kennedy) fastball, I thought, was the key tonight. The fastball, right from the get-go, had life in the hitting area. I thought he commanded it, for the most part, pretty well. He pitched with a lot of conviction with it, especially inside to the lefties. He made some pitches when he needed to. He set the tone.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, after Friday’s win over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Will Venable (sore right foot) was hit by a pitch May 25. He was a late scratch May 26, and he didn’t play May 27. He returned to action as a sub May 28 but did not start again on May 30.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. Erlin hadn’t even picked up a baseball since going on the DL as of May 30 and was going through rehab exercises back in San Diego.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects. He threw 30 pitches in bullpen session May 27 and threw another bullpen May 30 in Chicago. Manager Bud Black said the bullpen went well and that Cashner will next throw a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly is feeling better but isn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable