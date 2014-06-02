San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Somehow, someway the San Diego Padres need to create offense.

It’s been tough scoring runs for San Diego, which has contributed to the Padres staying stuck below .500 while sitting 11 games back of first place in the National League West. The Padres’ 184 runs scored are the fewest by any team in the majors. Even the hapless Arizona Diamonbacks (224) and Chicago Cubs (207) have scored more than San Diego.

San Diego’s offensive woes were amplified Sunday when they faced Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale, who made an inept lineup look even worse holding them to a season-low two hits.

“Yeah, he was on today no doubt about it,” manager Bud Black said. “I think the rain shortened start and then pitching on his regular turn, he was fresh. We haven’t seen him during the regular season, we’ve seen him in spring training. You can see why this guy’s one of the best pitchers in the American League: deceptive delivery, good velocity, really good change, good breaking ball.”

It’s not like Black has many options to bolster his offense. Sunday’s lineup featured five players hitting below .243 making it tough to count on guys to generate offense. San Diego has a chance to turn things around with a six-game homestand starting Monday. But if the Padres can’t find a way to score, it won’t matter that they boast a closer in Huston Street, who is a perfect 17-for-17 in save chances.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 1-7, 3.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tim Stauffer, 2-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Cameron Maybin (right half) remains day-to-day. Maybin left Saturday’s game during the second inning and was not in the lineup Sunday. Although he is doing better, Padres manager Bud Black said he is still sore. Injuries have hampered Maybin the last two seasons, which has been an unfortunate development for the 27 year old. Maybin missed all but 14 games last season because of wrist and knee issues, and he started this season on the disabled list due to a biceps injury. “We’re going to try to be cautious with this for the next couple days, get some treatment,” manager Bud Black said. “Hopefully get back in there.”

--C Rene Rivera is playing well enough to earn more playing time for San Diego. Although Yasmani Grandal is the Padres’ starting catcher, Rivera has started seven consecutive games for San Diego. Black said Grandal is fine, but acknowledged Rivera is “doing good.” Rivera, who is hitting .243 this season in his second year with the Padres, has been an extra-base hit machine lately. Rivera hit three doubles during the Padres’ three-game series against the White Sox.

--LHP Eric Stults doesn’t have the win to back up what he thought was a game that featured “pretty good stuff” Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. Stults has scuffled this season, posting a 2-6 record with a 5.03 ERA. Sunday’s loss marked the third time in his last 11 starts in which he allowed more than three earned runs dating to April 9 at Cleveland. The Padres need Stults to get on track, though he has pitched fairly well in interleague play with a 3.10 ERA though he owns a 1-5 record. “Overall, stuff today was probably one of the best it’s been all year,” Stults said. “I felt good, was down in the zone for the most part. ... When you can be down in the zone and give up some run that’s just the way it goes.”

--3B Chase Headley can take solace in ruining Chris Sale’s perfect game Sunday and can only hope it helps turn around his season at the plate. Headley is hitting .201 in 40 games this season, though his five home runs are tied for second most on San Diego. But the Padres need their No. 4 hitter to more consistently get on base and drive in runs. Headley’s homer Sunday gave him 85 career homers, which ties the major league record for most home runs by a player born in Colorado (Johnny Frederick, 1929-34).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can see why this guy’s one of the best pitchers in the American League: deceptive delivery, good velocity, really good change, good breaking ball.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, on White Sox LHP Chris Sale after a 4-1 Chciago win on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (right half) remains day-to-day. Maybin left May 31 game during the second inning and was not in the lineup June 1.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. Erlin hadn’t even picked up a baseball since going on the DL as of May 30 and was going through rehab exercises back in San Diego.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects. He threw 30 pitches in bullpen session May 27 and threw another bullpen May 30 in Chicago. Manager Bud Black said the bullpen went well and that Cashner will next throw a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly is feeling better but isn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable

