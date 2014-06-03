San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Andrew Cashner should be back in the San Diego Padres’ rotation this weekend.

Cashner, on the disabled list since mid-May due to soreness in his elbow and forearm, declared he was ready to pitch Monday afternoon after throwing a four-inning, 65-pitch simulated game at Petco Park.

“There is no soreness,” he said. “I‘m ready to throw six to eight innings.”

Padres manager Bud Black said of Cashner’s simulated outing, “I liked what I saw, and (pitching coach) Darren (Balsley) is pleased. I‘m excited about how Cash feels and how he looked today. He pitched four good innings with good velocity. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow.”

Black said if Cashner feels sound Tuesday and Wednesday, the right-hander likely would start in the spot manned Monday for a third time by long reliever Tim Stauffer, who allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings in a 10-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cashner, 2-5 with a 2.35 ERA in nine starts this season, would be the second addition to the rotation this week.

Black also announced that right-hander Jesse Hahn would make his major league debut Tuesday with a starting assignment against the Pirates. Hahn, 24, was 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 32 2/3 innings over 10 games (seven starts) for Double-A San Antonio. Hahn, who had Tommy John surgery in 2010, has been on a limited pitch count with San Antonio.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates RHP Gerritt Cole (5-3, 3.80 ERA) at Padres RHP Jesse Hahn (major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn will be added to the Padres’ 25-man roster Tuesday morning to start Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates. Hahn, 24, was acquired with LHP Alex Torres last Jan. 22 in the trade that sent INF Logan Forsythe and RHPs Matt Andriese, Brad Boxberger and Matt Lollis to Tampa Bay. Hahn was 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA over 32 2/3 innings in 10 appearances (seven starts) for Double-A San Antonio. His innings and pitches were limited by a program he has been on since having Tommy John surgery in 2010 and missing all of the 201 season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner threw a four-inning, 65-pitch simulated game Sunday, and he should return from the disabled list in time to start this weekend against the Nationals at Petco Park. Cashner has been on the disabled list since May 17 due to soreness in his elbow and forearm.

--RHP Tim Stauffer’s days as a starter apparently ended Monday night against the Pirates. Stauffer gave up two runs on four hits (including a 414-foot homer into the second deck in left to .199-hitting Pirates SS Jordy Mercer) and two walks. “I just didn’t make pitches when I needed to,” Stauffer said. “I put us in a bind. It’s just tough when the starter doesn’t get out of the third.” After shutting out the Cubs on two hits over five innings in his first start May 23, Stauffer has given up nine runs on 10 hits and three walks in three total innings in his past two starts.

--1B/OF Tommy Medica, who is 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and five RBIs since returning from Triple-A El Paso on May 25, is slowed by a sore quad muscle. “Playing defense and running the bases might be a stretch for him tonight,” Padres manager Bud Black said before Monday’s game. Medica appeared as a pinch hitter, and he struck out in the fifth inning.

--CF Cameron Maybin did not start Monday for the second straight game after leaving Saturday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox with right calf soreness. He singled as a pinch hitter Monday night.

--RHP Jorge Reyes, who was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA with Triple-A El Paso, had his contract sold by the Padres to the Atlanta Braves on Monday. Reyes, 26, went 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in 12 appearances for El Paso during May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have one of the best bullpens in baseball, there’s no doubt about that. You play six months, there’s going to be nights like this. You don’t see it very often, so when you do, it’s rather alarming. Our fans, our pitching staff, our players aren’t used to this type of pitching. We didn’t pitch well, we didn’t throw strikes, we were behind in the count. We threw a lot of pitches.” -- Manager Bud Black, after the Padres’ 10-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Tommy Medica (sore quad) appeared as a pinch hitter June 1, but he couldn’t play defense or run.

--OF Cameron Maybin (sore right calf) left May 31 game, and he did not play June 1. He appeared as a pinch hitter June 2. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. Erlin hadn’t even picked up a baseball since going on the DL as of May 30 and was going through rehab exercises back in San Diego.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects. He threw 30 pitches in bullpen session May 27 and threw another bullpen May 30 in Chicago. Manager Bud Black said the bullpen went well and that Cashner will next throw a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly is feeling better but isn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Donn Roach

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable