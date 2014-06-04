San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Rene Rivera knows how hard it is to reach the major leagues.

Before the veteran catcher opened this season with the Padres, only 121 of Rivera’s 1,008 professional games were played in the major leagues. So, Rivera admitted he was impressed when former outfielder Jason Lane returned to the major leagues as a left-handed reliever.

“I have to tip my cap to Lane,” Rivera said. “I don’t know how you do that, be an outfielder and come back as a pitcher. I‘m happy for him. And I liked the way he pitched. The composure was good. He knew what he was doing. He pitched.”

Almost seven years passed since Lane, now 37, last appeared in the major leagues as an outfielder -- with the Padres. He pitched for San Diego on Tuesday, and he retired all 10 Pirates he faced Tuesday during Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win.

All but three of his 497 games as a position player came with the Houston Astros before a brief stint with San Diego in 2007.

“This is a totally different feel from the first time I reached the major leagues,” said Lane, who had a career .241 average with 61 homers and 189 RBIs between 2002 and 2007. “This time in more meaningful.”

Lane was promoted Tuesday from Triple-A El Paso, where he was 5-4 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts. He was summoned after the Padres employed six relievers for a total of 178 pitches Monday night in the marathon 10-3 loss to the Pirates.

His big league pitching debut was a perfect 10.

”That was neat,“ Lane said. ”I was surprised. I was a lot calmer than I thought I would be. I was more nervous when I hit in the sixth than I was when I was on the mound.

“I don’t think I could have ever expected it to go like that. All I know is that there’s been a lot of hard work and ups and downs.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was impressed.

”I knew right away who it was,“ Hurdle said. ”He was an outfielder. There was some barrel to his bat. I saw him hit a couple out.

“Tonight he showed a feel to his pitching. He slowed the game down. He hid his fastball and used a very effective changeup. He flat-out pitched out there and kept them in the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-5, 4.62 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-6, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Lane, who hit .241 with 61 homers between 2002-07 as an outfielder, returned to the major leagues Tuesday as a relief pitcher and retired all 10 Pirates he face, including three by strikeouts. Lane, 37, was 5-4 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts with Triple-A El Paso. He was promoted because six Padres relievers threw a total of 138 pitches Monday night.

--RHP Jesse Hahn, 24, allowed four runs -- on a pair of two-run homers -- in his major league debut Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. Hahn worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five. He threw 79 pitches, higher than his total in any minor league game this season. Hahn threw a steady 95 mph fastball in the first inning, but his velocity tailed off to 91-92 in the fourth. Said Padres manager Bud Black: “The combination of velocity and curve looks like major league material. He needs to build his stamina.”

--RHP Donn Roach was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for LHP Jason Lane. Roach threw 36 pitches in 1 1/3 innings Monday, and he threw a total of 102 pitches over the past six games. Roach, who has a 4.75 ERA, was optioned rather than RHP Kevin Quackenbush because Roach threw 31 more pitches Monday night.

--LHP Eric Stults was placed on bereavement leave Tuesday to create the roster spot for RHP Jesse Hahn. Stults left the Padres to attend his grandmother’s funeral.

--CF Cameron Maybin returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing three starts with a sore calf muscle. He went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Padres’ 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jason did a great job. He did what we needed him to do. He kept people off balance with his fastball and change.” -- Manager Bud Black, on LHP Jason Lane, a converted outfielder who retired all 10 batters he faced Tuesday in his major league pitching debut.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Tommy Medica (sore quad) appeared as a pinch hitter June 2. He did not play June 3.

--OF Cameron Maybin (sore right calf) left May 31 game, and he did not play June 1. He appeared as a pinch hitter June 2, and he was back in the starting lineup June 3.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. Erlin hadn’t even picked up a baseball since going on the DL as of May 30. He was going through rehab exercises in San Diego.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects. He threw bullpen sessions May 27 and May 30.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults (bereavement leave)

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Jason Lane

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable