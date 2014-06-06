San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Eleven picks into the first round of the draft, the San Diego Padres realized a player they didn’t expect to reach them was going to reach them.

Although the Milwaukee Brewers were still on the clock with the 12th pick, the Padres brass was congratulating one another in the team’s draft room.

Moments later, the Padres officially drafted North Carolina State shortstop Trea Turner.

“We really didn’t think Turner would fall to us,” said Chad MacDonald, the Padres assistant general manager of player personnel. “We thought he might go as high as sixth to Seattle. After that, the Mets at No. 11.”

Which happened to also be what Turner was hearing.

“I heard three teams ahead of the Padres were interested,” said Turner. “I like the way it played out. My game plays at Petco Park.”

Turner’s game is speed and defense, which became the theme of the Padres first day of the draft. With their second pick, the Padres took center fielder Michael Gettys from Gainesville (Ga.) High.

“We concentrated on players up the middle of the field,” said MacDonald, who said the Padres might look for pitching during the second day of the draft.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals RHP Tanner Roark (3-4, 2.85 ERA) at Padres RHP Tyson Ross (60-4, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Trea Turner was the Padres first-round pick. For the second straight year, the Padres had the 13th overall pick. And like in 2013, when they selected Mississippi State outfielder Hunter Renfroe with that pick, the Padres elected to go with a college position player. Turner hit .321 (69-for-215) for North Carolina State this season with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 steals and 65 runs scored this season. Because of his speed, Turner is projected as a top-of-the order player. Defensively, he is one of the few shortstops in the draft who projects to be a shortstop as a pro. “We think his bat is better than the projections,” said Chad MacDonald, the Padres assistant general manager of player personnel.

--2B Jedd Gyorko, 25, is apparently headed to the 15-day disabled list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Gyorko said he first felt the problem last Friday in the first game against the White Sox in Chicago. The injury is just the latest issue for Gyorko, who is hitting .162 with five homers and 24 RBIs this season after batting .249 with 23 homers as a rookie last year. Gyorko has struck out 56 times in 56 games and 204 at-bats this season. He has a .213 on-base percentage and .230 slugging percentage. Gyorko, who received a cortisone shot Wednesday and did not play, is hitless in his last 15 at-bats.

--INF Jace Peterson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso Wednesday and immediately started at second for Gyorko. Peterson hit .174 during a 10-game cameo with the Padres from April 25-May 7 while 3B Chase Headley was on the disabled list. Although he was promoted from Double-A San Antonio in April, Peterson was promoted to El Paso when he was optioned out by the Padres. In 27 games with the Chihuahuas, Peterson hit .330 with nine doubles, three triples and two homers for 19 RBIs. He also drew 18 walks for a .441 on-base percentage to go with a 1.002 OPS.

--RHP Jesse Hahn’s stay with the Padres was short but eventful. A day after the 24-year-old made his major league debut, Hahn was returned to Double-A San Antonio Wednesday morning. He allowed four runs (on two, two-run homers) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings Tuesday night.

--RHP Ian Kennedy is 3-0 over his last three starts after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings Wednesday. Over his last three outings, Kennedy has allowed four runs on 12 hits and six walks with 22 strikeouts in 18 innings for a 2.00 ERA.

--RHP Andrew Cashner threw a bullpen Wednesday and is scheduled to start Saturday against the Nationals. Cashner (2-5, 2.35 ERA in nine starts) has been on the disabled list since May 17 with soreness in his right elbow and forearm.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll take runs over hits any time.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy said Wednesday afternoon after the San Diego Padres defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 despite getting only one hit -- a first-inning bunt single by shortstop Everth Cabrera -- without officially hitting the ball out of the infield until the final out in the eighth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) likely will be placed on the 15-day disabled list June 6.

--OF/1B Tommy Medica (sore quad) appeared as a pinch hitter June 2. He did not play June 3, but he was back in the starting lineup June 4.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He will have a second stress test in a week June 8. If he passes, he will begin a throwing program.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects. He threw bullpen sessions May 27 and May 30. He is expected to be activated in time to start June 7.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults (bereavement leave)

RHP Tim Stauffer

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Jason Lane

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

INF Jace Peterson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable