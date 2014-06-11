San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- One pitch. Sometimes that’s the difference between victory and defeat.

San Diego Padres pitcher Ian Kennedy believed that was the case Tuesday against Philadelphia, when he saw Phillies right fielder Marlon Byrd hit a high fastball into the seats in right-center field for a three-run homer in the fourth inning, snapping a 1-1 tie in a game the Phillies went on to win, 5-2.

Often, Kennedy said afterward, “You’d like to take a pitch back, and that was the pitch to Byrd. Not a good location.”

Kennedy (5-7) won his three previous starts. Against the Phillies he went seven innings and allowed five runs on seven hits, while striking out three. He did not walk a batter.

“Overall,” manager Bud Black said, “he threw the ball well. ... A three-run homer can be a death blow in a game, and that’s what happened tonight. A lot of times one pitch can be the difference in a game. Obviously Byrd’s hit was a big one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 6-5, 3.22 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 2-3, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross, Wednesday’s starter, was beaten by Washington in his last start, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of work, while striking out seven and walking three. Ross is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA in three previous appearances against Philadelphia, one of them a start.

--RHP Ian Kennedy saw a three-game winning streak end with Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia, a game in which he allowed five runs on seven hits over seven innings of work. Kennedy (5-7) struck out three and did not walk a batter.

--LF Carlos Quentin ended an 0-for-24 slump with a seventh-inning double Tuesday against Philadelphia. Quentin, 1-for-4 in the game, is hitting .216 to date.

--CF Will Venable ended an 0-for-9 skid with a solo homer Tuesday off Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett, and went 2-for-3 in the game. The homer was the second of the season for Venable, and the second he has hit in 16 career at-bats against Burnett. Venable is hitting .211 this season.

--LHP Jason Lane was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, three days after he was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for RHP Andrew Cashner, who was activated from the disabled list. The 37-year-old Lane, a converted outfielder, made two scoreless appearances for San Diego, allowing one hit while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(In many games), you’d like to take a pitch back -- and that was the pitch to (RF Marlon) Byrd. Not a good location.” -- Padres RHP Ian Kennedy after giving up a homer to Byrd in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. An MRI exam May 19 showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He played catch on flat ground May 26 with no ill effects. He threw bullpen sessions May 27 and May 30. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list June 7 and started against the Nationals.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6 and won’t resume a throwing program for at least another 10 days.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable