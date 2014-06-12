San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pitcher Tyson Ross was hit hard in his last start, by Washington. And he was hit hard the last time he faced the Philadelphia Phillies.

But on Wednesday he was nearly untouchable, working seven shutout innings and allowing four hits while settling for a no-decision in a 3-0 Padres loss. Ross struck out seven and walked one.

“Everything was working well tonight,” said Ross, who allowed six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings June 6 during that loss to the Nationals and could not escape the first inning last Sept. 12 against the Phillies.

“I think he has one of the best sliders in the game,” manager Bud Black said.

It is something the Phillies’ hitters mentioned to manager Ryne Sandberg as they returned to the dugout. They said Ross’ height (6 feet 5) made the pitch particularly effective.

“He’s coming from a high angle down,” Sandberg said.

And he continued to pound the strike zone, all game long.

“I tried to keep more focus as the game went on,” Ross said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-37

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-7, 5.68 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-6, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross blanked the Phillies over seven innings on Wednesday but was left with a no-decision. Relying on a sharp-breaking slider, he yielded four hits while striking out seven and walking one. It was a bounce-back effort for Ross, who gave up six runs (five earned) on six starts in 5 1/3 innings in his previous start, against Washington, and who had been knocked out in the first inning by the Phillies when he started against them on Sept. 12, 2013.

--LF Carlos Quentin went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Wednesday against the Phillies. He has one hit in his last 26 at-bats, leaving his average at .200 in 21 games.

--SS Everth Cabrera went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday’s loss to the Phillies and is hitless in his last 23 at-bats. Cabrera is hitting .226 this season.

--2B Jace Peterson went 0-for-2 Wednesday against Philadelphia and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats. Peterson is hitting .118 in 15 games this season.

--LHP Eric Stults, Thursday’s starter, took his fourth straight loss in his last outing, against Washington. He allowed six runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings, while striking out two. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four career appearances against Philadelphia, three of them starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he has one of the best sliders in the game.” -- Manager Bud Black, on RHP Tyson Ross, who shut out the Phillies for seven innings Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6 and won’t resume a throwing program for at least another 10 days.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

