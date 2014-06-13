San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- You don’t need to remind the San Diego Padres they’re struggling to score runs -- baseball’s lowest-scoring offense already knows it holds that distinction.

When it scores, San Diego is one of baseball’s best teams -- the Padres are 21-4 when they put up four or more runs. But when they don‘t, like they didn’t Thursday in a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies -- they are 6-33.

As expected, there weren’t many offensive bright spots Thursday, but catcher Yasmani Grandal was one of them.

Grandal, who was the 12th overall pick in the 2010 draft, hit his sixth homer of the year in the ninth inning off Ken Giles, who was making his major league debut. It was Grandal’s only hit of the afternoon.

“Usually when guys come up to the big leagues, they’re all pumped up and they want to pump fastballs,” Grandal said. “So usually that’s the one thing you got to look for.”

The 25-year-old catcher, a former Reds prospect who was the centerpiece in the trade that sent Mat Latos from San Diego to Cincinnati, hasn’t been able to find his offensive stroke in the majors the past two seasons.

But the potential is there, and the free-falling Padres -- 2-8 in the month of June -- need it badly. Grandal hit .297 with eight homers in 60 games for San Diego in 2012, and he owns a career .310/.408/.487 slash line in the minors.

“Hopefully (the home run) will pick him up and get him some momentum going into this series against the Mets,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “There’s still a number of games left for him to turn this season around.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-38

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-5, 2.13 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 5-5, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner will make his second start Friday since returning from a DL stint with right elbow soreness against the Mets. The 27-year-old was in command in his return last Saturday, needing only 70 pitches to hold the Nationals scoreless over six innings. He allowed just two hits, struck out five and walked one in a no-decision. Cashner is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA in four roads starts this year. At pitcher-friendly Petco Park, he’s 2-2 with a 1.41 ERA in six starts.

--LHP Eric Stults wasn’t spectacular against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings of a 7-3 loss. But he was much improved over his last outing, when he gave up six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings of work. “He hung in there on three days’ rest -- gave us the opportunity in the middle part of the game to flip the momentum to our side,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He did his part for the time he was out there.” Stults left in the sixth with the game tied 2-2, but reliever Dale Thayer allowed both runners he inherited from Stults to score. Stults is far from out of his recent slump -- he’s gone 0-4 with an 8.25 ERA in his last five starts.

--SS Everth Cabrera snapped an 0-for-23 slump with a first-inning single Thursday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. But the switch-hitter followed his hit with three outs on 12 pitches in his next three at-bats, so it’s hard to say he’s out of his slump. He’s now 3-for-38 in the month of June and batting .179 after April.

--C Yasmani Grandal homered in the ninth inning off Phillies reliever Ken Giles, who was making his major league debut, in a 7-3 loss Thursday. The former No. 12 pick has struggled to find his offensive stroke -- he’s hitting just .185 on the season -- but the homer was his sixth. Padres manager Bud Black hopes the home run sparks the 25-year-old, who owns a career .310/.408/.487 slash line in the minors. “There’s still a number of games left for him to turn this season around,” Black said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were looking outside. He made a good adjustment, we made a good pitch, and that’s the thing about baseball.” -- Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal said of the 2-1 fastball to Phillies PH Reid Brignac, who hit a two-run double as a pinch hitter with two outs in the sixth inning to help lift Philadelphia to a 7-3 win and a three-game sweep of San Diego on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6 and won’t resume a throwing program for at least another 10 days.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable