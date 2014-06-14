San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The pride of Fitch High School in Groton, Conn., will take the mound this season at Citi Field. It just won’t be the pitcher everybody expected to see.

San Diego Padres right-hander Jesse Hahn, a high school classmate of injured New York Mets ace right-hander Matt Harvey, will make his second big league start Saturday afternoon when he pitches against the Mets.

“Got a lot of support here -- a lot of family, close friends,” Hahn said in the Padres’ locker room Friday. “It’s good to get the opportunity to throw in front of all these people that have been supporting me for so long.”

Many of the Hahn supporters in attendance Saturday were watching him and Harvey in 2005, when the 1-2 punch led Fitch -- located about two hours east of Citi Field -- to Connecticut’s Class LL title as sophomores. Fitch lost in the semifinals the next two seasons.

“I don’t know how we didn’t win it three years in a row there,” Hahn said with a grin. “It boggles my mind to this day.”

Hahn said he hopes to catch up this weekend with Harvey, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He’s also hopeful that his second big league effort will go better than his first. Hahn admitted he was too keyed up on June 3, when he gave up four runs over 3 2/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I just had so much adrenaline, so much excitement the first time,” Hahn said. “I think now I know what’s going on. I know the game a little better now and I think I’ll be more relaxed.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-39

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 0-1, 9.82 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 2-6, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn will be recalled from Double-A San Antonio to make his second major league start Saturday afternoon, when he faces the New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Hahn, who is taking the rotation spot of RHP Tim Stauffer, made his big league debut on June 3, when took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings as the Padres fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-1. He was 2-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) at Mobile. Hahn grew up in Groton, Conn., about two hours from Citi Field, and was a high school teammate of injured Mets RHP Matt Harvey.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (sore left elbow) underwent an MRI Friday afternoon in San Diego. Padres manager Bud Black said before the Padres’ 6-2 loss to the Mets that he didn’t have the results yet. It was the second MRI for Erlin since he was placed on the disabled list May 18 (retroactive to May 15). He is 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA in nine games (eight starts) this season for the Padres.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (left foot plantar fasciitis) is still wearing a boot on his left foot. Manager Bud Black said before the Padres’ 6-2 loss to the Mets on Friday that Gyorko would likely remain in the boot for at least a few more days. Gyorko was hitting just .162 with five homers and 24 RBI in 56 games this season when he went on the disabled list June 6 (retroactive to June 4).

--RHP Andrew Cashner struggled in his second start back from the disabled list Friday night, when he took the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings as the Padres fell to the Mets, 6-2. It was only the second time this season Cashner has given up more than two earned runs and the third time he has surrendered more than seven hits. Cashner was sidelined from May 14 through June 6 due to right elbow soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve known (Bartolo Colon) for a long time. At times, you’ll see him get stronger as the game goes on. I think you saw that tonight.” -- Padres manager Bud Black after a 6-2 loss to the Mets on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. His left foot remained in a boot as of June 13.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6, preventing him from resuming a throwing program until at least June 16.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Troy Patton

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable