San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- San Diego first baseman Yonder Alonso made it clear Saturday afternoon -- after rookie pitcher Jesse Hahn came within a first-inning scoring decision of throwing six no-hit innings in his second big league start -- that the Padres just need wins, no matter how dramatically they may or may not be manufactured.

“I mean, hey a win is a win right now,” Alonso said. “The last thing we’re concerned about is them having one hit.”

While the Padres racked up five runs in a shutout win over the New York Mets on Saturday, their anemic offense sputtered once again Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Mets at Citi Field.

Mets right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka left after one hitless inning due to illness, but the Padres could muster just four singles -- three of which they recorded to start the second inning against right-hander Carlos Torres -- in scoring one run or less for the 21st time, the most in the majors.

The Padres are last in the majors in almost every major offensive category, including runs (208), batting average (.215), on-base percentage (.276) and slugging percentage (.342). They have been shut out 11 times, which is the most in baseball.

“Bottom line -- just get some hits on the board,” Alonso said Sunday afternoon.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-5, 2.97 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 5-4, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross will look to build off one of his best starts of the year when he takes the mound for the Padres on Monday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Ross didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent appearance last Wednesday, when he allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven shutout innings in the Padres’ 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the sixth time in 14 starts this year that Ross has allowed one run or less and the eighth time he has struck out at least seven batters. Ross is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three games (one start) against the Mariners. He last opposed the Mariners on May 27, 2013, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the Padres’ 9-0 loss.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday. Vincent struggled in his last two outings, during which he gave up six runs in just 1 1/3 innings to raise his overall ERA 3.86 to 5.67. He last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three runs in the ninth inning of a 3-0 loss to the Phillies. Vincent is 0-2 in 30 relief appearances with 32 strikeouts over 27 innings.

--RHP Blaine Boyer had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso Sunday prior to the Padres’ 3-1 loss to the Mets. Boyer took the roster spot of RHP Nick Vincent, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Boyer, who threw two shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs on May 22. That was the first big league action for Boyer since April 10, 2011, when he was pitching for the Mets. Boyer was 1-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 25 relief appearances for El Paso.

--RHP Ian Kennedy took the loss for the Padres on Sunday, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and a season-high four walks while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings as the Padres fell to the Mets, 3-1. Kennedy fell to 5-8 while his ERA rose to 3.72. His seven strikeouts give him 98 for the season, the third-most by a Padres pitcher through 69 team games behind only Jake Peavy (110 strikeouts in 2007) and Andy Benes (107 strikeouts in 1994).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He locates well and got some quick outs when he needed to. We just weren’t able to execute.” -- Padres 1B Yonder Alonso, on Mets RHP Carlos Torres after a 3-1 loss on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 15, retroactive to June 12.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. His left foot remained in a boot as of June 13.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6, preventing him from resuming a throwing program until at least June 16.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable