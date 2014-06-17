San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- A dark cloud hung over Safeco Field on an otherwise clear and sunny day Monday, when the San Diego Padres found out that they had lost the greatest player in their franchise’s history to a battle with cancer.

The news of Tony Gwynn’s passing at the age of 54 hit both clubhouses hard before Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Padres had a Tony Gwynn No. 19 jersey on a hanger in their dugout.

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, who had befriended Gwynn over the years and counted him as a mentor, called the news “devastating.”

“To think that we’ve lost him at the age of 54,” McClendon said, “it’s really, really tragic.”

Although Gwynn was a Padre for his whole career, he had an obvious impact on players and teams throughout the league. Mariners relief pitcher Joe Beimel talked before Monday’s game about the pride he took in issuing Gwynn’s final home run of his career in 2001, telling The Seattle Times: “I kept watching the box scores the rest of the season to see if he’d have another one, and he didn‘t. So I was like, ‘Yes!'”

Gwynn’s brother, Chris, is the Mariners’ director of player development.

Of course, the news hit no team harder than the Padres. The San Diego players remembered Gwynn as an incredibly approachable superstar.

“When you think of the Padres, that’s who you think of,” third baseman Chase Headley told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “But once you talked to him for two minutes, that was gone because he treated you just like you were his brother.”

Padres manager Bud Black was a teammate of Gwynn’s at San Diego State.

“He didn’t change,” Black said before Monday’s game. “All his success as a player, all the accolades he got, he truly did remain the same guy.”

Before Monday’s game, the Mariners played a two-minute video tribute to Gwynn, after which the stadium observed a moment of silence. Gwynn’s No. 19 was etched into the dirt behind third base.

As the Padres wrote in a statement about Gwynn’s passing: “There are no words to express what Tony means to this organization and this community. More than just Mr. Padre, Tony was Mr. San Diego.”

The scene at Safeco Field proved that Gwynn’s legacy went well beyond the city he called home.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-41

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-8, 5.79 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 5-5, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Everth Cabrera, who usually hits at or near the top of San Diego’s batting order, was dropped to eighth in the lineup Monday. Cabrera went 0-for-2 with a walk, extending his hitless streak to eight at-bats.

--OF Carlos Quentin was in the DH spot for the fourth time this season Monday. He had a hit for the second consecutive game, which may be a sign that his offense is coming alive again. Quentin was 2 for his last 35 heading into Monday’s game but went 2-for-4, including a solo home run in the ninth inning to account for San Diego’s only run of the night.

--RHP Tyson Ross got off to a rough start while falling behind 5-0 in the second inning of Monday’s game at Seattle, and by the time he recovered it was too late. Ross made it through the rocky beginning to throw 109 pitches over 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs off seven hits and a season-high seven walks.

--RHP Blaine Boyer, fresh off a recall from Triple-A, looked impressive during the first outing of his second stint with the Padres this season Monday night. Boyer came on in relief of starter Tyson Ross in the sixth inning and retired the only four batters he faced. Boyer had made only one appearance in his previous stint with the Padres this season, and the last time he pitched in the majors before that came in 2011 -- with the New York Mets.

--LHP Eric Stults brings a streak of five consecutive losing decisions into Tuesday’s game at Seattle, and he hasn’t won a game in more than a month. He’s had a particularly rough month of June, having gone 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA over three starts. Stults is also looking for his first road win of the season (0-6, 5.44 ERA) and his first win in a day game (0-4, 7.11 ERA).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always tough when something like this happens. But players play.” -- Manager Bud Black, who said after the game that the emotions of the day following the passing of Tony Gwynn weren’t a major factor in how his team played.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. His left foot remained in a boot as of June 13.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6, preventing him from resuming a throwing program until at least mid-June.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable