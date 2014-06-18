San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The frigid offense has chilled the San Diego Padres’ season. And a key to it warming up isn’t coming back anytime soon.

Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field was the 10th time in 15 games this month the Padres have scored two runs or fewer. Their four hits against Seattle’s rookie tandem of Roenis Elias and Dominic Leone through eight innings, before veteran Danny Farquhar put down the Padres with a perfectly pitched ninth, was the 27th time in 71 games this season San Diego scratched out five or fewer hits.

A rotation of Eric Show, Randy Jones, Jake Peavy, Ed Whitson and Andy Hawkins would have a tough time winning while having such tiny margins of pitching error.

Sure enough, San Diego’s current rotation of Tyson Ross, Ian Kennedy, Jesse Hahn, Andrew Cashner and Eric Stults hasn’t been able to keep the Padres from eight losses in nine games heading into Wednesday’s return home against Seattle at Petco Park.

Tuesday was the 23rd time this season the Padres scored one run or fewer, including in each of their last three games and eight times in 15 games this month.

No wonder San Diego went 1-7 on its 6,891-mile road trip through Philadelphia, the New York Mets and Seattle.

“I mean, tough. It’s tough,” said Rene Rivera, the catcher who supplied the only run Tuesday with a second-inning home run, his fifth of the season. “We battled. I don’t see a guy here who is hanging his head down. It seems like we come up short every time. But the attitude out there is good. We come to battle every time.”

The calendar says help for the offense is due back Friday. That’s when second baseman Jedd Gyorko becomes eligible to come off the disabled list. But manager Bud Black said before Tuesday’s game that Gyorko is still in a walking boot for his plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

“He’s not even close to coming off,” Black said. “He’s still in a mode of shut down. ... The foot isn’t healing quickly. No, it’s going to be a while.”

Gyorko hit 23 home runs while finishing sixth in the voting for National League rookie of the year last season. But he got off to a dismal start this spring, batting .162 with five home runs in 56 games this season before his injury.

Yet Black and the Padres continue to believe Gyorko can provide the life their offense needs. It’s just they need that jolt now. As in, yesterday already.

“Even though Jedd was hitting below .200 there was always that threat of maybe the long ball,” Black said. “Jedd’s a good player. Our faith is Jedd is very strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-42

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-2, 2.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner 2-6, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Everth Cabrera, who usually hits at or near the top of San Diego’s batting order, was dropped to eighth in the lineup Monday and went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was back in the No. 2 spot Tuesday and struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat before ending an 0-for-9 skid with a fourth-inning single.

--3B Chase Headley was the cleanup batter Tuesday and singled leading off the seventh inning, his first hit in 10 at-bats. He loves Seattle, having reached base in 15 of his last 16 games at Safeco Field. He has hits in 13 of his last 16 games in Seattle, which has been San Diego’s unnatural “natural” rival in interleague play for years.

--LHP Eric Stults allowed eight of the first 10 Seattle Mariners to reach base Tuesday, but the defense of SS Everth Cabrera kept it a 2-1 game early. Cabrera ranged far to his right to snag a hard shot by Robinson Cano in the deep hole toward third base and threw a runner out a second for a fielder’s choice to keep Seattle from scoring in the first. But Stults still lost his sixth consecutive start to fall 2-9.

--RHP Andrew Cashner, the Padres’ opening-night starter, will make his second start since May 15 on Wednesday at Petco Park against the Seattle Mariners. He allowed four runs on eight hits last week at the New York Mets, his first outing after he spent almost a month on the disabled list with soreness in his right elbow. It will be his third career appearance and second start against Seattle. He is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was unfortunate break; we had (James) Jones picked off but we didn’t have the great exchange back to second.” -- Padres manager Bud Black after a 6-1 loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. His left foot remained in a boot as of June 17. He won’t come off the disabled list June 20, when he will become eligible to.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6, preventing him from resuming a throwing program until at least mid-June.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable