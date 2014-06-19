San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Andrew Cashner tied a 26-year-old Padres record Wednesday night when he held Seattle to one run on seven hits over seven innings at Petco Park.

It marked the 14th straight home start in which Cashner allowed two or fewer earned runs. The streak dates back to June 11, 2013.

The only other Padres pitcher to allow two or fewer earned runs in 14 straight home starts was left-hander Randy Jones, from Sept. 2, 1977, through June 24, 1978.

During Cashner’s streak, the right-hander is 4-5 with a 1.43 ERA (15 runs in 94 1/3 innings).

In 18 starts since Aug. 19 of last season, Cashner has posted a major-league-best 1.79 ERA.

Also, in 18 career starts throwing to catcher Rene Rivera, Cashner has a 1.93 ERA with 101 strikeouts against 27 walks in 121 innings.

Cashner has gone seven straight starts and 45 innings since allowing a home run -- the longest active streak by a National League starter.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 5.27 ERA) at Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-1, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Yonder Alonso will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with what manager Bud Black described as a “progressively worsening problem” in his right wrist. It is the same hand in which Alonso sustained a fracture on May 31, 2013, when he was hit by a pitch. Although he returned after missing five weeks on the disabled list last year, Alonso was ineffectual and didn’t make a start after Aug. 30. The Padres said this problem is not related to his 2013 injury.

--1B/OF Jake Goebbert will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to take 1B Yonder Alonso’s spot on the 25-man roster. Acquired May 15 in the trade that sent 1B/OF Kyle Blanks to the Oakland A‘s, the left-handed-hitting Goebbert batted .264 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 63 games in the Pacific Coast League this season.

--RHP Huston Street remained a perfect 19-for-19 in save opportunities this season by throwing a perfect ninth inning Wednesday. However, Wednesday marked only the second time this month that Street had a save opportunity. Street has pitched in five games since the end of May, and he likely will be available on the trade market in July if the Padres don’t make a substantial turnaround.

--2B Jedd Gyorko had the protective boot removed from his left foot Wednesday, but Gyorko later said he is still experiencing pain in the foot. Gyorko, who was hitting .162 after 59 games of his second season, has been on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis since June 4. He is not expected to return soon.

--LHP Robbie Erlin, on the disabled list since May 18 with pain in his right elbow, has begun a throwing program. He won’t be in position to return until after the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were tremendous emotions. Things are bigger than the game. Tony was Mr. Padre. It’s awesome that we won that game.” -- 3B Chase Headley, after the Padres won their first home game since Tony Gwynn died Monday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot. He was not close to returning.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June He won’t return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable