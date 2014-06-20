San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- A double dose of bad news hit the right side of the San Diego Padres’ infield Thursday.

As expected, first baseman Yonder Alonso went on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist.

Unexpectedly, the protective boot that came off second baseman Jedd Gyorko’s left foot Wednesday afternoon went back on Thursday morning.

“Not a great sign,” Padres manager Bud Black said of the return of the boot.

The nature of both injuries has the Padres concerned.

Alonso’s tendinitis is in the same wrist that Alonso broke on May 31, 2013, when he was hit by a pitch. It took five weeks for the break to heal, and after Alonso returned, there was a noticeable loss of strength in the wrist. The Padres shut down him last Sept. 1, hoping the wrist would heal.

The Padres say there in no connection between the right wrist injuries of 2013 and 2014. However, the first baseman was struggling even before the tendinitis, as he was hitting only .210 with five homers in 70 games when he went on the disabled list.

The concern about the painful plantar fasciitis in Gyorko’s left foot is even greater. The Padres expected Gyorko would be pain-free when the boot was removed, but shortly after Gyorko began walking without the boot, the pain returned. The return of the boot eliminates any chance that Gyorko will be back in the lineup before the All-Star break.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 7-4, 3.54 ERA) at (Padres RHP Ian Kennedy, 5-8, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn became the first pitcher in Padres history to have two outings of six innings or more without allowing an earned run in his first three major league starts. He limited the Mariners to one unearned run in seven innings Thursday. Hahn has not allowed an earned run over his last 13 innings and is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA after three major league starts.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit has made 14 consecutive one-inning, scoreless relief appearances. He has allowed only six hits and three walks during the run with 19 walks. During the run, Benoit’s ERA has fallen from 2.55 to 1.42.

--RHP Huston Street picked up his second save in as many games Thursday and is now 20-for-20 in save opportunities this season. Street has made nine straight scoreless appearances -- usually in tandem with RHP Joaquin Benoit -- during which he has allowed five hits and a walk. In that span, his ERA dropped from 1.42 to 0.96.

--CF Cameron Maybin was 2-for-3 with a triple, a RBI and a run Thursday afternoon against the Mariners. The game followed a 2-for-19 slump for Maybin, who has just two RBIs in June. Maybin is 7-for-33 (.212) this month.

--OF Chris Denorfia hit the go-ahead single in the Padres’ four-run fourth Thursday as a pinch hitter. Prior to the hit, Denorfia was 2-for-27 since May 31 and 5-for-50 since May 17 as his batting average fell from .309 to .249.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not a finished product yet, but he did a lot of nice things today.” -- Manager Bud Black, on RHP Jesse Hahn, who led the Padres to a 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so it went back June 19. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June He won’t return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable