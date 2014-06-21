San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- There are two areas where the San Diego Padres excel -- winning when scoring four or more runs and walk-off wins.

Both came into play Friday night at Petco Park as the Padres scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Dodgers 6-5.

The win was the Padres fourth walk-off win of the season. Since 2005, the Padres have 80 walk-off wins at Petco Park, which is the third-highest total in the major leagues to Cincinnati’s 83 and Tampa Bay’s 82 walk-off wins.

Friday night marked the first time since April 16, 2010, that the Padres scored three or more runs in the bottom of the ninth in a walk-off win.

Friday’s win raised the Padres record to 24-4 this season when they score four or more runs. They are also 14-0 at home when they score four or more runs -- they are the only team in the major leagues who are undefeated at home when scoring four or more runs.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-42

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 4-4, 2.49 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-6, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley had an epidural Friday to relieve the pain in his back and missed the opener of the three-game series against the Dodgers. In addition to recurring back pain, Headley has missed 15 games this season with a right calf strain (he also strained the same muscle in spring training) and a bone bruise on his left knee that required him to wear a brace. All of which could partially explain Headley’s .200 batting average and six homers in 195 at-bats.

--LF Seth Smith hit two home runs Friday night and came within inches of a third with an eighth-inning drive off the fence in straight-away center. Both came off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren and the first (in the first inning) was a 435-foot shot that was also the longest by a Padre at Petco Park this season. Smith has eight home runs this season and four have come in four games against the Dodgers. He homered in each of the season’s first two games against the Dodgers. Smith owns a career .312 average (44-for-141) against the Dodgers.

--1B-OF Jake Goebbert hit an RBI single in his first major league plate appearance Friday night as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. Since 1974, Goebbert is the 30th Padre to record a hit in his first major league plate appearance and only the sixth to get a hit and RBI in his first plate appearance.

--LHP Robbie Erlin played catch again Thursday and will accompany the Padres on their three-game trip to San Francisco next Monday through Wednesday. “We’re going to ramp up his throwing program,” said manager Bud Black. “He feels better and is in a great frame of mind.” Erlin has been sidelined since May 18 with pain in his elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a good one. It has to be right up there with Opening Day.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, after a come-from-behind win over the Dodgers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (back) had an epidural June 20 and missed that night’s game.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so it went back June 19. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June He won’t return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable