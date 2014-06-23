San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres president and CEO Mike Dee said the club is looking for a general manager who can lead the franchise for a decade following Sunday’s firing of GM Josh Byrnes.

“Selecting the next general manager is an enormously important decision,” Dee said following the Padres’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon after Byrnes was dismissed earlier in the day.

”We’re moving in another direction. The search for a new general manager begins immediately. We are looking for someone who can define, direct and lead this franchise’s baseball philosophy for years to come.

“We’ve defined a list of preliminary candidates, but we don’t want to put a shot clock on it.”

In the interim, three existing Padres executives will share the position of Padres general manager -- senior vice president of baseball operations Omar Minaya and assistant general managers AJ Hinch and Fred Uhlman Jr.

Dee said Byrnes’ dismissal was “not only the result of the Padres (32-44) record.”

”This was not a decision made in a day or two or a week or two,“ Dee said. ”We’ve seen some things over the past couple of months. Other factors aside from the team’s performance contributed to this decision.

“I think Josh knew how things were going. It was not a total shock. There were things on the last road trip. We know the fans have had a tough season to endure.”

Executive chairman Ron Fowler called the decision to replace Byrnes a “reset” and said this does not signal a fire sale before the July 31 trading deadline.

“This is a move toward the middle,” Fowler said of the decision to seek a new general manager.

Byrnes had served the Padres as general manager since October, 2011. Byrnes joined the Padres in December of 2010 as senior vice president of baseball operations. He became the general manager when then-GM Jed Hoyer was allowed to take the same position with the Chicago Cubs.

Byrnes was hired in 2010 and promoted in 2011 by then CEO Jeff Moorad. Byrnes previously served Moorad as the general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2005-2010. During his tenure, the Diamondbacks won the National League West title in 2007.

Byrnes was retained by the Padres when the present ownership took control in 2012.

“This ownership group is committed to fielding a team that consistently competes for postseason play,” Dee said. “Thus far this season, the results on the field have been mixed at best and clearly have not lived up to expectations.”

Expected to contend for a National League wild-card berth by many experts before the season, the Padres entered Sunday with a 32-43 record and were fourth in the National League West. They rank near the bottom of most Major League offensive categories and rank last in batting average (.215), on-base percentage (.275), slugging percentage (.341) and runs scored (224).

The Padres’ team batting average is 36 points below the major league average while they have produced 43 fewer runs than the next-worst mark in the majors.

In addition to subpar performances by position players, the Padres have been hit hard by injuries. First baseman Yonder Alonso (right wrist) and second baseman Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in his left foot) are currently on the disabled list.

For the third straight season, left fielder Carlos Quentin, who got a contract extension in 2012 through 2015, is spending most of his time out of the lineup with knee problems. And third baseman Chase Headley had an epidural this past week to fight the pain associated with a herniated disk.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (2-6, 2.36 ERA) at Giants RHP Matt Cain (1-5, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults lost a seventh straight decision Sunday, although his outing was one of his best of the season. Stults allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday afternoon. He had five strikeouts. The seven innings was Stults’ longest outing of the season. In his six previous starts, Stults had allowed 26 runs (25 earned) on 38 hits and seven walks in 29 innings. He had given up seven home runs in those six starts.

--2B Jace Peterson had a fifth-inning single Sunday, snapping a streak of 29 straight at-bats without a hit. He had 14 strikeouts in those 29 at-bats. With the hit, Peterson is 1-for-22 since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 4 after 2B Jedd Gyorko went on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

--OF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-3 Sunday with a double. He also scored the Padres only run. It was Denorfia’s 12th multi-hit game of the season, but his first since going 2-for-4 with a double on May 30, against the White Sox in Chicago. In between the two, two-hit games, Denorfia went 3-for-33 with no extra-base hits with two RBIs and two runs scored.

--1B Tommy Medica is 5-for-16 with a double, a triple and two RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. His .253 batting average is the fifth-highest among National League rookies with at least 75 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After a lengthy evaluation of every facet of our baseball operations, we have decided to make this change today.” -- Padres president and CEO Mike Dee, after the team fired general manager Josh Byrnes before Sunday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (sore back) had an epidural June 20. He did not play June 20-22.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June He won’t return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jace Peterson

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable