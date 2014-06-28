San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The futility of Padres right-handed pitcher Tyson Ross has to be growing.

Ross suffered a fourth straight defeat Friday night despite giving up only two runs to Arizona on five hits and a walk over seven innings. The Padres’ lone run in a 2-1 loss scored on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Ross -- and that happens to be the lone run of support supplied to Ross over 32 innings this month.

Friday marked the ninth time in 17 starts this season that Ross has pitched seven or more innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs. He is 4-3 with two no-decisions in those games.

Ross has a career 2.22 earned-run average at Petco Park in 24 games (15 starts). But his record at Petco Park is 3-7. He is 3-5 at home this season despite a 2.40 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 1.3 innings over nine starts.

Over his last seven starts home and away, Ross is 1-5 and the Padres have scored a total of 13 runs in those nine games.

RECORD: 34-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 6-4, 3.87 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-10, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Quentin was a late scratch from the Padres lineup Friday with a sore shoulder. The decision was made while Quentin was taking batting practice. Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin “hopefully would return” to the lineup in “two or three days.” Quentin hurt the shoulder while diving for a ball in San Francisco earlier this week.

--RHP Tyson Ross allowed two runs and five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings Friday. He drove in the Padres’ only run with a sacrifice fly; that run was the only run of support Ross has received in 32 innings this June.

--CF Cameron Maybin was 1-for-3 and scored the Padres’ only run Friday night. He is hitting .307 (23-for-75) with five doubles, two triples, three RBIs and nine runs scored in 25 home games at Petco Park this season.

--INF Irving Falu, who was acquired on waivers from Milwaukee on Thursday, will join the Padres Saturday. He will likely take struggling rookie INF Jace Peterson’s (.100) spot on the 25-man roster. Peterson is expected to be optioned back to Triple-A El Paso.

--LHP Robbie Erlin is advancing on his throwing program, although he was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Irving Falu. Erlin is not eligible to return until July 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ross pitched great. He’s growing before our eyes. That was one of his better games.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, of RHP Tyson Ross, who allowed two runs and five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (sore shoulder) was scratched from the starting lineup June 27. “Let’s hope it’s just a couple days,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Quentin’s shoulder.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He will start playing catch the week of June 29.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. His wrist is feeling better as of June 27, but manager Bud Black said his return was still a ways off.

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He is playing catch as of June 27.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

