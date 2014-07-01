San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The search is progressing quickly for the San Diego Padres’ next general manager.

On Monday, before San Diego’s 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Padres interviewed their second candidate in the eight days since Josh Byrnes removed from the general manager post on June 22.

Logan White, the Los Angeles Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting, met with San Diego officials Monday.

White makes a lot of sense as he fits many of the criteria stated by the Padres. He is draft-savvy, and the Padres are looking to build for the future through the draft.

Over the past four years, 22 players drafted by White reached the major leagues with the Dodgers. His draft picks include pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Chad Billingsley, outfielder Matt Kemp and catchers A.J. Ellis and Russell Martin.

Last week, the Padres interviewed former Miami Marlins general manager Larry Beinfest. Mike Hazen of the Red Sox is scheduled to be interviewed next week, but Jason McLeod of the Cubs and David Forst of the A’s declined interview invitations.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-47

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 6-6, 3.41 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 5-9, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko, who has been out since June 6 with plantar fasciitis, will have the cast removed from his left foot Tuesday. “It’s not going back on,” said Gyorko. The cast was removed once previously, two weeks ago, and Gyorko said he took only three steps before the pain returned.

--RHP Jesse Hahn, 24, won his fourth decision in as many starts since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 14, although he lasted only five innings after throwing 97 pitches. Hahn struck out a career-high nine Reds, and nine of his last 10 outs came on strikeouts. He allowed three hits and two walks. Hahn recorded seven straight outs via a strikeout. He is the first Padres pitcher since Jake Peavy on Aug. 27, 2007, to accomplish the feat and the first Padres rookie pitcher to do it since the statistic started being kept in 1974. He is 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA in first five major league starts.

--1B Tommy Medica, who got the Padres’ only hit in Monday night’s win, is hitting .309 (21-for-68) since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on May 25. He has four doubles, two triples, three homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs since his return. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (10-for-32, .313) and each of his last eight games at Petco Park (8-for-24, .333).

--RHP Huston Street picked up his second save in as many games Monday, although it was only his fifth save in June. Street is a perfect 22-for-22 in save opportunities this season, and he lowered his ERA to 0.90.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m watching this kid develop, and I‘m liking what I‘m seeing. I think all of us are.” -- Manager Bud Black, on RHP Jesse Hahn, who threw five shutout innings Monday in the Padres’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (sore shoulder) was scratched from the starting lineup June 27. He pinch-hit June 29, and he was back in the lineup June 30.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to start playing catch the week of June 30-July 6.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. His wrist was feeling better as of June 27, but manager Bud Black said his return was still a ways off.

--LHP Troy Patton (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He is playing catch as of June 27.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot is due to be removed again July 1. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable