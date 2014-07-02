San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- June was a historically gruesome month for the San Diego Padres’ offense.

The Padres’ .171 batting average was the lowest by a major league team over a calendar month since the dead-ball era of 1920.

San Diego went 141-for-825 with 60 runs scored in 27 June games. The Padres were no-hit once and one-hit twice -- and they won both games when they managed a single hit. They averaged 2.2 runs a game and had only 43 extra-base hits -- 28 doubles, four triples and 11 homers.

The Padres had a .237 on-base percentage in June and a .255 slugging percentage for a team OPS of .492.

On the first day of July, however, the Padres collected 16 hits, including two homers and four doubles, in an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

For one night, the Padres hit .432 with a .462 on-base percentage and a .702 slugging percentage.

Left fielder Carlos Quentin, who was 5-for-59 (.085) in June, went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs on July 1. He had four RBIs in June with two doubles and a homer. Outfielder Seth Smith was hitless in 17 at-bats before he homered in the first inning Tuesday en route to a three-hit game.

In one night, the Padres’ team batting average jumped three points, and so did the on-base percentage. The club’s slugging percentage shot up six points.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-47

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 8-5, 1.88 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-8, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Everth Cabrera was a late scratch from Tuesday’s game with a left hamstring strain, and by the end of the evening, the Padres were talking as if Cabrera were headed to the disabled list. Cabrera sustained the injury Monday night while running back to first from second to avoid being doubled up. “My legs are my game,” Cabrera said. The Padres were hoping to avoid making a disabled list decision on Cabrera until Friday (after Thursday’s day off), however, he appeared to be hobbling more after Tuesday’s game than he was before it.

--2B Jedd Gyorko, on the disabled list since June 6 with plantar fasciitis, had the cast and protective boot removed from his left foot Tuesday. “It feels pretty good,” said Gyorko, who said he felt pain “after three steps” the first time the cast was removed two weeks ago. “I didn’t feel any sharp pain this time. It is stiff and tight, and some stretching and strengthening needs to be done.”

--LHP Troy Patton got good news when he visited famed orthopedic surgeon James Andrews about his shoulder strain. “Dr. Andrews said the last thing I should be considering right now is surgery,” Patton said. Andrews agreed with the Padres’ team doctors that rest is the right remedy. Patton has been on the disabled list since June 14.

--LF Seth Smith fell one hit shy of the first cycle in Padres history for the third time this season Tuesday. He had a single, double and a triple. He is the 254th player in Padres history to fall a triple short of a cycle. Smith is hitting .322 (46-for-143) in 42 games at Petco Park this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had good at-bats all night from a number of guys. It takes a number of games and at-bats to get momentum, it doesn’t turn on one night, but this was a good sign. When good things happen, guys loosen up.”

-- Manager Bud Black, after the Padres’ 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) did not play July 1. He might be headed to the disabled list.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to start playing catch during the week of June 30-July 6.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. His wrist was feeling better as of June 27, but manager Bud Black said his return was still a ways off.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He is playing catch as of June 27.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

INF Alexi Amarista

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable