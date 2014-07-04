San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Although the San Diego Padres are looking for a new general manager, it appears to be business as usual in the interim.

Nine days after Josh Byrnes was fired as the Padres general manager, the club Wednesday extended the contract of one of their more important offensive players.

Outfielder Seth Smith, 31, who was scheduled to be a free agent at the end of this season, signed a two-year contract with the Padres with a club option for the 2017 season.

Smith, who was making $4.5 million this season, will make $6 million in 2015 and $6.5 million in 2016 with a club option for 2017 at $7 million against a $250,000 buyout -- making it a guaranteed two-year, $13 million deal.

Smith is hitting .282 with a .386 on-base percentage and leads the team in home runs (nine), runs scored (33) and RBIs (25) as well as walks (38). He is 67-for-239.

“I like the future we have here,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t have stayed if I didn’t think we could win here. From day one, I wanted to stay in San Diego. My family likes it here.”

Smith said the firing of Byrnes during the negotiations for his extension concerned him. “I considered the front office,” said Smith. “I got the answers I wanted to hear from ownership. One of the first questions I asked was ‘Are we going to try to win here?'”

A.J. Hinch, who is joined by Omar Minaya and Fred Uhlman Jr. as one of three interim Padres general managers until Byrnes successor is named, said the general manager negotiations “became an issue” and made the final negotiations “tricky.”

“But this had been in the works,” said Hinch. “It was a point of emphasis for us to sign Seth. He fits in so many scenarios. He could be part of a lot of roster constructions. It all starts with him being a very good player.”

And Smith likes hitting at Petco Park. He is hitting .322 at home this season with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 143 at-bats. He is a career .311 hitter at Petco Park (69-for-222).

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-47

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-6, 4.38 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-11, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Everth Cabrera was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday morning due to a strained left hamstring. “Cabby was going to be out at least seven to 10 days and going with 24 guys is difficult,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “And bringing him back too soon could have been disastrous.” Cabrera was hitting .218 with 13 steals in 20 attempts.

--INF Brooks Conrad was purchased from Triple-A El Paso to fill Cabrera’s spot on the 25-man roster. Conrad was hitting .275 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs for the Chihuahuas and was tied for second in the Pacific Coast League in homers and fourth in RBIs. Conrad, 34, is a native of San Diego County and hit .207 with 18 homers in 430 Major League at-bats from 2008-2012. “He’s been around,” said Black. “He’s got some bat. Primarily he’s a second baseman.”

--RHP Tyson Ross is 4-7 with a 2.05 ERA in 25 games (16 starts) at Petco Park over two seasons. It is the lowest ERA at Petco Park by any pitcher to have ever made a start in downtown San Diego and the seventh-lowest home ERA among all Major pitchers since the start of the 2013 season.

--LHP Troy Patton was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday, clearing a spot on the Padres’ 40-man roster for INF Brooks Conrad. Patton is out due to a shoulder strain, but Dr. James Andrews told him earlier this week that he won’t need surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tyson pitched his butt off. This was a tremendous feather in his cap. Good for him. We’ve seen the stuff. What today was his ball-strike ratio. His misses were close and he was solid to the finish line.” -- Padres manager Bud Black on RHP Tyson Ross after a complete game shutout win over the Reds on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to start a throwing problem July 4.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He is scheduled to start hitting July 5.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He is playing catch as of June 27.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable