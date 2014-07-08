San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Tyson Ross will make his first career trip to the All-Star Game.

However, he merely will be there cheering on his National League teammates and participating in the festivities while representing the San Diego Padres. There is no chance he will take the mound in the game.

That is because Ross is scheduled to make his final start before the All-Star break on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Major League Baseball encourages starters who pitch that day and, hence, are unavailable to pitch two days later in the All-Star Game, to ask to be replaced on their league’s All-Star roster.

”It’s unfortunate that I can’t pitch in the All-Star Game, but I get to pitch for my guys on Sunday against a division opponent,“ Ross said Monday before the Padres’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. ”That’s a big game for us. I‘m here to pitch for my guys. That’s my No. 1 priority. I‘m a Padre.

“(Regular-season games) are the only ones that matter. I‘m here for the other 24 guys in this locker room.”

Padres manager Bud Black said while it was unfortunate that Ross’s last start before the All-Star break falls on Sunday, “I think all of us know the integrity of the season and what that means to all of us to play every game to win. It’s tough to switch things around for that. I think we all recognize that.”

Ross, 27, will start Tuesday against the Rockies. He enters that game 7-8 with a 2.93 ERA along with 42 walks and 111 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings. He is coming off his first career shutout, a three-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. He has pitched six or more innings in 12 of his past 16 starts and seven or more in 10 of those games.

The Padres acquired Ross from the Oakland A’s in a November 2012 trade. That followed a season in which he went 2-11 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 games, 13 starts, posting 37 walks and 46 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings.

Asked about Ross’s growth since his days in Oakland, Black said, ”His confidence, his belief in himself is where it should be. In Oakland, not being there but looking at some of this games, looking at some of his statistics, there was probably a little bit of -- I don’t want to say self-doubt, but maybe he didn’t believe as much as he should.

“But I see a very confident pitcher now. I see a guy that pitches with conviction, a guy that truly believes that every time he takes the mound, he’s going to win the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 7-8, 2.93 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 4-4, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy allowed one run in seven innings, his third start this season of at least seven innings with one run or fewer allowed. His nine strikeouts gave Kennedy 125 for the season, which ranks third in the National League behind Stephen Strasburg (131) and Johnny Cueto (130). Kennedy has four games with nine or more strikeouts, his most since he had seven such games in 2011. He is averaging 9.67 strikeouts per nine innings.

--3B Chase Headley went 4-for-5 for his second four-hit game of the season. The other was on July 4 against San Francisco, giving Headley two four-hit games this month after he went without one for 62 games to start the season. This month, Headley is hitting .462 (12-for-26) with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit has gone 19 consecutive outings since May 13 without allowing a run. He is tied for the longest active streak in the majors with Seattle’s Joe Beimel. Benoit’s streak is tied for the eighth longest in Padres franchise history and the longest since Huston Street went 20 games without allowing a run from June 3-Sept. 3, 2013.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush pitched the eighth and extended his scoreless streak to nine innings. Seventeen of his past 18 outings since May 27 have been scoreless. Left-handed hitters are 6-for-41 (.146) against Quackenbush. Right-handers are batting .150 (6-for-40) against him.

--LHP Robbie Erlin is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Peoria, Ariz. He has been out since mid-May due to left elbow soreness.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday at Coors Field. Barring a setback, he would go out on a rehab assignment by the weekend.

--2B Jedd Gyorko worked out on the field lightly Monday for the first time at the Padres’ complex in Peoria, Ariz. He has been sidelined for the past month due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was getting ahead of guys with the fastball. It was allowing me to throw my off-speed pitches down in the zone.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy, who limited the Colorado Rockies to one run in seven innings Monday during the Padres’ 6-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He began playing catch June 27 and threw a bullpen session July 5. He will throw another bullpen session July 8, after which he could began a rehab assignment during the weekend July 11-13.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He worked out on the field lightly July 7 in Peoria, Ariz.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session July 8 in Peoria, Ariz.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He is scheduled to start hitting July 5.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable