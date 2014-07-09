San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Ian Kennedy’s swing-and-miss stuff was at its best Monday.

The San Diego Padres right-hander had nine strikeouts, eight swinging, in seven innings Monday as he limited the Colorado Rockies to four hits and one run in a 6-1 win.

Kennedy has 125 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings for an average of 9.67 strikeouts per nine innings. He ranks second in the National League behind Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (10.56).

Kennedy’s strikeout rate is a career high and a notable increase over past seasons. He averaged 8.63 strikeouts per nine innings last year, which he split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Padres. In his other full seasons, Kennedy averaged 7.79, 8.03, 8.08 and 7.84 strikeouts per nine innings.

Manager Bud Black said Kennedy’s strikeout rate is increasing in part because the right-hander’s fastball velocity is up. He also said Kennedy is doing an extremely good job of following the game plan and scouting report put together by pitching coach Darren Balsley, Kennedy, the starting catcher on the day he pitches and the Padres’ advance scout, Eric Junge.

“To follow the game plan, you’ve got to be able to command your fastball and put your secondary pitches in certain parts of the plate,” Black said before the Padres lost 2-1 to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. “He’s been able to do that.”

Kennedy went 21-4 with a 2.88 ERA for Arizona in 2011 and finished fourth in voting for the National League Cy Young Award. Kennedy threw 222 innings in the regular season and another 12 2/3 in the postseason.

“He worked hard, and I think that maybe took its toll the next year, and I think his stuff backed up a little bit,” Black said. “Now I think he’s sort of a little rejuvenated, coming to a new club and a little tweak in mechanics.”

The Padres acquired Kennedy from the Diamondbacks in a July 31, 2013, trade. Black said Kennedy’s fastball velocity last year was 89-91 mph. This season, Black said it is 90-94 mph, and Kennedy touched 95 mph Monday.

“We wanted to give him a little bit of a higher leg kick, a little bit more of a hip turn,” Black said. “He’s trying to throw the ball harder. There’s some times where pitchers think so much about command and location, which his great. Some of them, they’re not turning the ball loose.”

After Monday’s game, Rockies left fielder Corey Dickerson said of Kennedy, “He was good when we saw him in San Diego (on April 17 when Kennedy gave up four hits and three runs in seven innings with seven strikeouts), and he was even better tonight. He could go get 95 (mph) when he needed it. He’s always had a good changeup, threw some good breaking balls. He had his ‘A’ stuff tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 3-11, 4.96 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jair Jurrjens, 0-1, 15.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (left foot plantar fasciitis) ran on a treadmill in an indoor pool, took some ground balls did some soft toss drills Monday at the Padres’ facility in Peoria, Ariz. Manager Bud Black said there is no timetable for Gyorko’s return, but the Padres will have a better idea once Gyorko gets through this week. “If all goes well, it could be a couple weeks,” Black said. “We need him. He’s one of our better players.” That was the case in 2013, when Gyorko hit .249 with 23 homers and 63 RBIs as a rookie. In 56 games this season, Gyorko is hitting .162 with five homers and 24 RBIs.

--RHP Tyson Ross gave up a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon in the third inning and lost 2-1 to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Ross allowed six hits and two runs in six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. In six starts against the Rockies, Ross is 0-3 but has a 2.81 ERA. Ross (7-9) has a 2.93 ERA, making him the only pitcher in the majors with at least nine losses and a sub-3.00 ERA.

--RF Chris Denorfia matched his season high with three hits as he went 3-for-5 with a double. It was his 26th career game with at least three hits and his fourth multi-hit game against the Rockies this season. The teams have played nine games this season, and Denorfia is hitting .387 (12-for-31) with four doubles, one triple, two RBIs and three runs vs. Colorado.

--RHP Blaine Boyer retired the two batters he faced to end the eighth and extend his scoreless streak to 11 1/3 innings, covering all eight of his appearances in two stints with the Padres this season. Boyer has allowed three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in the eight outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt pretty strong. I had a good rhythm. I was hitting my spots early in counts. With the exception of the two-run homer, I think it was a pretty good game. You have to look at what they did on the other side. (Colorado LHP Franklin Morales) pitched a great game. He held us to one run, and that was the difference in the game.” -- RHP Tyson Ross, the tough-luck loser Tuesday as the Padres fell 2-1 to the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He began playing catch June 27 and threw a bullpen session July 5. He might begin a rehab assignment during the weekend July 11-13.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He was working in Peoria, Ariz., in early July. There is a chance he could return in late July.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session during the week of July 7-13 in Peoria, Ariz.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He is scheduled to start hitting July 5.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable