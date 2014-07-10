San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- San Diego Padres reliever Blaine Boyer took over for starter Eric Stults and retired the six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh innings Wednesday. All six were right-handed hitters; Boyer, in addition to extending his scoreless streak to 13 1/3 innings, has held right-handed batters hitless in 26 at-bats this season.

Boyer, who turns 33 on Friday, seized his chance with the Padres. He began last season at Triple-A Omaha before going to pitch in Japan in May. In 2012, Boyer did not pitch, choosing instead to be with his young family.

Boyer’s second stint this season with the Padres began June 15, and he made an appearance the following day at Seattle. On June 20, Boyer pitched against the Dodgers at Petco Park. He had a memorable experience, one that was totally unexpected and occurred in the bullpen and involved his 2-year-old son.

”There was a moment that completely changed everything for me,“ Boyer said Wednesday morning before the Padres lost 6-3 to the Colorado Rockies. ”When I was warming up for my first game in San Diego, I heard a ‘Dad!’ I looked back and could see my son Benaiah. He was sitting there, grabbing onto the railing. When he saw me looking at him, his eyes got huge and then he started uncontrollably shaking. He was so fired up to watch daddy go into a baseball game.

“As I‘m running into the game, I‘m thinking, ‘This can end right now. My boys have seen me play. It was just one of those moments that will be with me the rest of my life. I’ll never forget his face and seeing his older brother Levi, who is 3, watch their daddy play ball. It was so cool.”

The Padres signed Boyer to a minor league deal in January. He is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2011 with the New York Mets and has also pitched with Atlanta (2005-09), St. Louis (2009) and Arizona (2009-10).

“I have a better understanding of pitching,” Boyer said. “How I used to do it is -- I’ve always been able to throw fairly hard, and I kind of relied on throwing it as hard as you can past a guy or hope he doesn’t hit it very hard.”

Boyer credits former major league pitcher Paul Byrd among others with help that has gotten him to where he is, which is to say making his presence felt in the Padres;’ bullpen.

“I’ve had some guys along the way who showed me how to calm down, how to relax. I’ve got a new lease on baseball, which is really cool. I don’t take anything for granted. I‘m really enjoying my time out there this time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-0, 0.92 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 10-2, 1.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Seth Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, run scored and two walks. He began his career with the Rockies, and this year, is hitting .471 (8-for-17) against them with two doubles, three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored in seven games. In 10 career games against the Rockies, Smith is hitting 13-for-28 (.464) with five doubles, four homers, nine RBIs and nine runs scored.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit gave up three hits and three runs in the eighth, including Drew Stubbs’ two-run homer and Troy Tulowitzki’s solo shot. In 36 previous appearances, Benoit had allowed one homer in 36 2/3 innings with a 1.23 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .146 average. Benoit had not been scored upon in 19 consecutive outings totaling 19 innings before this outing.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday at Los Angeles. If he comes out of fine, he could pitch in a rehab game as early as Monday, manager Bud Black said. Vincent went on the 15-day disabled list June 15 retroactive to June 12. In 30 games this season, Vincent is 0-2 with a 5.67 ERA, although he has held opposing hitters to a .222 average. He has six walks and 32 strikeouts in 27 innings but has allowed five home runs.

--1B Yonder Alonso (right wrist tendinitis) hit off a tee for the first time since he went on the disabled list June 19. In 69 games, Alonso is hitting .210 with five homers and 22 RBIs. In addition, he has a .250 on-base percentage and a .341 slugging percentage.

--SS Evereth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) will join the Padres on Thursday in Los Angeles and work out on the field. He went on the disabled list July 2 retroactive to July 1. In 80 games, Cabrera is hitting .218 with three homers, 16 RBIs, 30 runs scored and has been successful in 13 of 20 stolen base attempts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Benoit should be on the (National League) All-Star team the way he’s throwing the ball. They got a couple fly balls on a day that it was flying. His stuff was good. He got two strikeouts and a popup to center, and they hit a couple high flies that went out.” -- Padres manager Bud Black on RHP Joaquin Benoit after a 6-3 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He began playing catch June 27 and threw a bullpen session July 5. He might begin a rehab assignment during the weekend July 11-13.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He was working in Peoria, Ariz., in early July. There is a chance he could return in late July.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session during the week of July 7-13 in Peoria, Ariz.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable