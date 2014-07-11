San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Bud Black was impressed. In the eyes of the San Diego Padres manager, Odrisamer Despaigne held his own.

“He pitched great,” Black said of the Cuban right-hander, who came up on the short end of a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and ace Clayton Kershaw on Thursday night.

“I thought today his fastball was a little crisper than his previous two starts,” Black continued. “That was more like the fastball we saw in his first start against the Giants. He matched the best pitcher (in) baseball all the way through. He did his job.”

Despaigne stayed even with Kershaw until he allowed a run in the fourth and the tiebreaking score in the sixth. Overall, Despaigne (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits with a career-high seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

“That guy was pitching really well,” Kershaw said. “We had never seen him before, and he’s got a lot of different arm angles. I think he threw a lot harder than we thought he did.”

Despaigne saw his ERA rise from a minuscule 0.92 to a still-impressive 1.35.

RECORD: 40-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 4-2, 2.34 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-5, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko ran for the first time Thursday since being placed on the 15-day disabled list June 6 with left foot plantar fasciitis. He also performed hitting and fielding drills. “It’s a big step,” manager Bud Black said.

--SS Everth Cabrera hit right-handed in batting practice Thursday. Manager Bud Black said Cabrera continues to improve though there is no timetable for his return. Cabrera, who has missed eight games, went on the disabled list July 2 due to a left hamstring strain.

--1B Yonder Alonso hit off a tee Thursday. Alonso has missed 20 games after landing on the disabled list due to tendinitis in his right wrist.

--RF Chris Denorfia entered Thursday’s game batting .310 with three home runs, two doubles. four RBIs and eight walks in 34 at-bats against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. However, Denorfia finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Padres’ 2-1 loss.

--1B Tommy Medica left Thursday’s game in the second inning with a strained right groin. Medica, who is hitting .087 (2-for-23) this month, will be re-evaluated Friday.

--3B Chase Headley hit a solo home run to left with two outs in the sixth to snap Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw’s scoreless-innings streak at 41. It was Headley’s first home run off Kershaw in 51 at-bats. Headley also homered for the first time since June 14, when he hit his sixth of the season against the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It looked as though it was a slider that probably didn’t get where Kershaw intended it to get to. Chase had some good swings.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, on the sixth-inning pitch that Padres 3B Chase Headley hit for a solo homer to end the 41-inning scoreless streak of Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. The blast was the only offense the Padres could manage in a 2-1 loss.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Tommy Medica (strained right groin) left the July 10 game. He will be re-evaluated July 11.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He began playing catch June 27 and threw a bullpen session July 5. He might begin a rehab assignment during the weekend July 11-13.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He was working in Peoria, Ariz., in early July, and he ran for the first time July 10. There is a chance he could return in late July.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session during the week of July 7-13 in Peoria, Ariz.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He hit right-handed in batting practice July 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He hit off a tee July 10.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable